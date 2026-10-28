Cityscape Qatar Puts Smarter Investment Strategies And Long-Term Value In Focus On Day Two

DOHA, QATAR, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / ---Industry leaders examine property valuation, portfolio diversification and new investment models-Discussions highlight how integrated developments and AI-driven insights can support stronger real estate investment decisionsFrom new approaches to property ownership and AI-powered investment decisions, day two of Cityscape Qatar put the practical realities of real estate investment in the spotlight. With one day remaining, Cityscape Qatar will turn its focus to smart and liveable cities, examining how technology, urban planning and infrastructure can shape more connected, efficient and people-centred urban environments. The exhibition continues until 29 October at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC).At the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, discussions focused on the practical considerations behind investment decisions, including property valuation, financing and the role different asset classes can play in building a balanced portfolio.During the panel 'Portfolio Diversification: Residential, Commercial and Mixed-Use Strategies', Adam Stewart, General Manager of Quorum Real Estate Advisors, highlighted the importance of assessing investments as part of a wider portfolio rather than in isolation.Stewart said:“The key is to look beyond the individual property and assess how each acquisition contributes to the overall portfolio, balancing secure income with opportunities for growth and managing risk over the long term.”Offering a developer's perspective, Hussain Akbar Al Baker, Executive Director of Commercial and Properties at United Development Company (UDC), discussed how integrating residential, retail and commercial spaces can strengthen the appeal and long-term value of mixed-use destinations.Al Baker said:“Successful mixed-use development is about creating an integrated community where residential, retail and commercial assets complement one another. At UDC, we look closely at how people use our destinations, what services they need and what encourages them to return.”The day's programme also examined alternative approaches to real estate investment, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property tokenisation, alongside opportunities for institutional investors and the considerations facing first-time buyers.Beyond the main Forum discussions, the Innovation Stage explored how technology is reshaping property ownership and real estate operations.The session 'Register First: Building Real Estate Tokenization Qatar Can Trust', Ali Mohammed Al Maadeed, Co-founder of Tamalak Technologies, discussed how tokenisation could broaden access to property investment while ensuring ownership rights are recorded, verified and protected.Al Maadeed said:“Real estate tokenisation offers an opportunity to make property investment more accessible by allowing individuals to invest in real estate without having to purchase an entire property. It also provides a way to simplify the process for both investors and property owners, while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.”The focus then shifted from property ownership to the practical applications of artificial intelligence. During the presentation 'The Tech Stack: AI and Data at Work in Real Estate: A Live Demo with Microsoft', Sarah Dbeissy, Senior Cloud & AI Specialist at Microsoft, outlined how AI can improve processes across sales, customer service, property management and investment analysis.Dbeissy said:“From developers assessing sales performance and brokers responding to customer enquiries, to property managers identifying risks and investors analysing market trends, AI can help improve efficiency, strengthen customer experiences and unlock greater value across the real estate value chain. The real opportunity lies in connecting data across an organisation and equipping people with the intelligence they need to make better-informed decisions.”Across the exhibition floor, visitors continued exploring residential and mixed-use developments, with opportunities to compare properties, discuss project details and engage directly with developers on their investment priorities.Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“An asking price is not the same as an investment case. Buyers and investors need to understand what they are committing to, from financing and delivery timelines to potential returns and long-term value. Cityscape Qatar brings developers and investors together to have those conversations directly, while the Forum provides a wider perspective on the market. The aim is to help visitors move beyond initial interest and make decisions based on a clearer understanding of the opportunities available.”Held under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', Cityscape Qatar enters its final day, bringing three days of industry dialogue and real estate showcases to a close, with a focus on the opportunities shaping Qatar's property market.Visitor passes remain free, with registration available here.ENDSAbout Cityscape QatarCityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.About Informa TharawatInforma Tharawat builds platforms that enable industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region's most dynamic sectors.

Anushka Paul

Four Agency Worldwide

+971 55 178 4396

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Cityscape Qatar puts smarter investment strategies and long-term value in focus on day two News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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