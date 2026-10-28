Under 4 Days For Completed NIGO Cases: How Instabrain Streamlines Producer Remediation With Stitchstudio

A first look at what happens when a NIGO Remediation Agent replaces a multi-party manual chase.

- StitchStudioCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InstaBrain is an AI-native insurtech powering instant issue insurance. They are changing the industry through their continued focus on improving distribution efficiency. They have built a reputation as a forward-thinking name in insurance technology, one that treats speed to market not as a nice-to-have, but as a competitive edge.InstaBrain has consistently pushed to make its distribution process faster, cleaner, and easier for the people doing the selling. That focus on distribution efficiency is what brought StitchStudio and InstaBrain together to take on one of the most stubborn bottlenecks in the industry: NIGO resolution.Producers are in the business of building relationships, not chasing down paperwork. But there's never been an easy, friction-free way for them to share the documents required to become productive, which is exactly why NIGO resolution has historically dragged on. A missing form sits in an inbox. A call goes unreturned. There's no simple, immediate way to close the gap. Every extra hop in the chain adds delay and dilutes urgency.StitchStudio's NIGO Remediation Pack streamlines the process of getting producers ready to sell through the use of AI. The StitchStudio agent reaches out to the producer directly and gives them a friction-free way to respond without the intermediate handoffs that used to stall things out.By removing the hops, the agent meets producers where they already are and turns a multi-party relay into a single, direct exchange. The agent went into implementation on July 7, 2026 and is driving immediate measurable value.95% of the completed cases closed in under 4 days, and the median completed case closed in less than half a day. That's the difference between a producer who's stuck waiting on paperwork and one who's free to keep doing what they do best: building relationships and closing business.InstaBrain's willingness to rethink a legacy process, rather than just tolerate it, is what made that shift possible. It's a model for what distribution efficiency can look like.For an AI-native insurtech managing onboarding at scale, the NIGO delay marks a significant impact, it's lost time before a producer can start writing business at all.Closing completed NIGO cases in under 4 days changes how quickly new producers become productive, without adding headcount to chase the same paperwork faster.About InstaBrainInstaBrain, Inc. is the AI-native insurtech behind instant, 100% digital life insurance. Founded in 2021 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company offers five instant products: term life with living benefits, pure term, guaranteed issue, final expense and accidental death, with no medical exam and decisions in minutes. Policies are issued by licensed, rated insurance carriers and sold by licensed professionals. InstaBrain never sells direct to consumers. Learn more at .About StitchStudioStitchStudio is the AI platform built inside insurance operations. The company helps carriers and brokers to move from AI pilots to production with explainable, controllable, and compliant AI Agents that embed directly into an insurance organization's underwriting, claims, benefits, distribution, and compliance workflows. Built on an insurance-specific ontology, deterministic computation, and intelligent data stores, StitchStudio delivers accurate, auditable AI designed for the complexity of regulated insurance operations. With a growing library of production-ready AI Agents and deployments measured in weeks, StitchStudio enables insurance organizations to modernize safely, reduce operational friction, and scale with confidence.

Lizzie Grosso

StitchStudio

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Under 4 Days for Completed NIGO Cases: How InstaBrain Streamlines Producer Remediation With StitchStudio News Provided By StitchStudio October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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