Ontario Telehealth Project Cuts Patient Intake Time By 17%

Launch Flow Inc.

A custom platform developed by Launch Flow Inc. brings patient registration, intake review, and appointment coordination into a connected workflow.

- Syed Shah Owais Alam, CEO and Founder of Launch Flow Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Launch Flow Inc. reports a 17% reduction in patient intake time following the delivery of a telehealth platform for a Canadian healthcare organization operating in Ontario. The client is remaining unnamed while its broader initiative stays in stealth.The project focused on the administrative steps between a patient's initial enquiry and readiness for an appointment. Its scope brings registration, intake forms, supporting documents, and staff review into a coordinated process.The reported improvement concerns patient intake time. It does not represent a reduction in clinical waiting times or a measured change in treatment outcomes.Improving the Process Before Care BeginsPatient intake involves several handoffs. Patients provide information, administrative staff check completeness, and the appropriate team prepares the request for the next stage.The platform was designed around making those responsibilities clearer. Patients can submit the information requested for their service, while staff can review submissions and identify outstanding items through a shared workspace.The ~17% result provides an operational measure for assessing the initial delivery. Further evaluation can examine where patients abandon forms, which information staff repeatedly request, and how much manual coordination remains.Features Supporting the Intake WorkflowThe proposed delivery scope centres on five related capabilities:1- Digital Registration and Intake Forms. Patients enter contact details and service-related information before their appointment.2- Document Submission. Supporting files are associated with the relevant intake record for staff review.3- Intake Status Tracking. Authorized staff can distinguish new, incomplete, reviewed, and appointment-ready submissions.4- Reminders and Outstanding Information Requests. Patients receive prompts to complete the steps required before scheduling or attendance.5- Role-Based Staff Access. Administrative and practitioner views reflect the responsibilities assigned to each user.These functions support a complete intake process rather than an isolated online form. The workflow needs to account for incomplete submissions, corrections, and patients who require assistance.A Practical Telehealth Use CaseThe project illustrates a focused application of telehealth development for Canadian providers. Comparable workflows can support counselling services, rehabilitation programmes, and other appointment-based care settings where preparation involves several people.The appropriate implementation depends on the service. A mental health provider may need practitioner assignment and waiting-list coordination, while a rehabilitation service may require pre-appointment questionnaires and access to patient instructions.For this type of application, the development brief should define which information is collected, who reviews it, and how the patient moves to the next stage.Connecting Development With Operational MeasurementLaunch Flow Inc.'s services cover product planning, design, software development, and system integrations. An intake project brings those disciplines together around a defined process that staff can test and evaluate.“The percentage gives us a useful starting point,” Alam said.“The next questions are where patients still need help and which administrative steps continue to require unnecessary manual work.”For organizations assessing similar projects, Launch Flow Inc.'s healthcare software development cost guide explains how application scope, integrations, testing, and ongoing operation affect the investment.About Launch Flow Inc.Launch Flow Inc. provides custom software development, SaaS development, product design, and integration services for businesses in Canada and the United States. Its healthcare capabilities include patient portals and applications for healthtech organizations.

Syed Shah Owais Alam

Launch Flow Inc

+1 613-651-3779

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Ontario Telehealth Project Cuts Patient Intake Time by 17% News Provided By Launch Flow Inc October 28, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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