Insane Clown Posse Takes Over Michigan This Halloween With Three Shows In Three Nights

ICP brings its first-ever live concerts to Saginaw before returning to Detroit for the 33rd Annual Hallowicked Clown Show on Halloween night.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juggalos, get ready! Insane Clown Posse (ICP ) is taking over Michigan this Halloween with three shows across three nights, including two performances in Saginaw and the return of the legendary Hallowicked Clown Show in Detroit.ICP will hit The Vault in Saginaw on October 29 and 30 for the group's first-ever live concerts in the city. Night one is already sold out, but fans who missed out can still catch ICP at The Vault on Devil's Night, October 30.Then, on Halloween night, October 31, ICP returns to Detroit's iconic Masonic Temple for the 33rd Annual Hallowicked Clown Show, the biggest night of the year for Juggalos. More than three decades after the tradition began, Hallowicked continues to bring the Juggalo Family together for a Halloween celebration unlike any other.Joining Insane Clown Posse for this year's Hallowicked festivities are Ouija Macc, Wakko The Kidd, Diggy Graves, Ganksta Nip, and Klokwerk E.As Violent J puts it,“Halloween is the only night of the year that the insane clown posse makes sense.”Tickets are on sale now at PsychopathicRecords.EVENT DETAILSOctober 29, 2026 - Saginaw, MichiganVenue: The VaultFeaturing: Insane Clown PosseStatus: Sold outOctober 30, 2026 - Saginaw, MichiganVenue: The VaultFeaturing: Insane Clown PosseOctober 31, 2026 - Detroit, MichiganEvent: 33rd Annual Hallowicked Clown ShowVenue: Masonic TempleFeaturing: Insane Clown Posse, Ouija Macc, Wakko The Kidd, Diggy Graves, Ganksta Nip, and Klokwerk EABOUT INSANE CLOWN POSSEInsane Clown Posse are Detroit originals who've spent decades doing things their own way. With their brand of wicked shit, unforgettable live shows, and Dark Carnival mythology, they've built something that goes far beyond the music. From Hallowicked to the Gathering of the Juggalos, ICP continues to bring the Family together, with Juggalos from all walks of life finding their place in a world that's always been For Us, By Us.MEDIA / PRESS CREDENTIALSMichigan media seeking press access, interviews, or photography opportunities for ICP's Halloween shows may contact:CC CarnieConversion Sports & EntertainmentEmail:...Website:

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Insane Clown Posse Takes Over Michigan This Halloween With Three Shows in Three Nights News Provided By Conversion Sports & Ent. October 28, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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