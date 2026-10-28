Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical To Display The Toilet Car At Car Show Benefiting U.S. Vets Inland Empire

The Toilet Car

Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical will display The Toilet Car at a Veterans Day car show supporting U.S. Vets Inland Empire in California.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical will display The Toilet Car, its one-of-a-kind, fully functional show car, at Cars, Guitars & Handlebars, a Veterans Day classic car and motorcycle show on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m. at the March ARB Commissary, 15150 Sixth St., March ARB, California. At the show, Guardian will hold a raffle for a free toilet, sell The Toilet Car T-shirts, and offer discounts to military families. Sponsorships and individual donations to the event benefit U.S. Vets Inland Empire, a nonprofit serving local veterans.The Toilet Car is a Guardian community vehicle that appears at car shows, expos, conventions, and community events across Southern California. It has red-harness seats, an exposed engine, and a California license plate that reads“FLUSHIT.” The car can be set up in two configurations, as a street car or as a drag car fitted with a wheelie bar, and travels to each event in its own art-wrapped trailer. Visitors who take photos with the car are invited to tag @guardian_plumbers on social media.Guardian is taking part in the show to support local veterans.“At Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical, we believe being part of a community means more than just serving homes - it means showing up for the people who make our community special. We're honored to participate in Cars, Guitars & Handlebars this Veterans Day, supporting an incredible cause that gives back to the brave men and women who have served our country. As a family-owned business, we're proud to stand alongside other local businesses and families to celebrate our veterans, give back, and make a positive impact right here in our community.” -Matthew Black Owner/CEOCars, Guitars & Handlebars features pre-1979 classic cars and custom motorcycles, live rockabilly music, food trucks and a beer tent with shaded seating. A vendor booth expo, led by the Moreno Valley Chamber of Commerce with support from other local chambers, runs alongside the show. The event also includes a pin-up contest open to all ages, with a $10 entry fee and a winner crowned live on stage. Organizers describe the show as family-friendly.Car and motorcycle registration is free through the show's Auto Alley Sponsor. Show vehicles check in from 8 to 11 a.m., and the show area closes to vehicles at 11 a.m.According to event organizers, 100% of sponsorships and individual donations go to U.S. Vets Inland Empire, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides housing, career training, and support services to veterans in the region. Event details, sponsorship tiers, and vendor booth information are available at carsguitarsandhandlebars. More about The Toilet Car is available at thetoiletcar.About Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & ElectricalGuardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical has served Southern California customers since 2010, with plumbing, drain and sewer, water heater and tankless water heater, heating and air conditioning, and electrical services across Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and North County San Diego. The company's licensed technicians are background-checked and drug-screened, and Guardian is open seven days a week. Guided by its belief in caring for people through acts of service, Guardian supports its community through events like Cars, Guitars & Handlebars. For more information, call (951) 678-3275 or visit GuardianPlumbers.About Cars, Guitars & HandlebarsCars, Guitars & Handlebars is a Veterans Day classic car and motorcycle show held at the March ARB Commissary in March ARB, California. Proceeds from sponsorships and individual donations support U.S. Vets Inland Empire. Learn more at carsguitarsandhandlebars.

Kristen Black

Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical

+1 951-216-3280

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Guardian Plumbers, Heating, Air & Electrical to Display The Toilet Car at Car Show Benefiting U.S. Vets Inland Empire News Provided By RicketyRoo October 28, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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