Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Wearable, Hands-Free System For Towing Wheeled Items

LYNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeffery H. of Lynwood, WA is the creator of The Original Walk N Tow, a wearable towing accessory designed to allow users to transport wheeled luggage, carts, and wagons without continuously holding their handles by hand. The device consists of an adjustable waist belt that secures around the wearer's waist and a rear-mounted clip or clamp that attaches to the handle of a wheeled container. The system enables the user to pull the container while walking with both hands available for other tasks by establishing a connection between the user and the transported item.The device is designed for straightforward attachment and removal. The user fastens the adjustable belt around the waist, reaches behind the body to connect the rear-mounted clamp to the luggage or cart handle, and then walks forward to tow the attached item. Or, the user could place clamp to handle beforehand, if preferred, then click on the waist belt and off you go. The adjustable belt is intended to accommodate different users, while its comfort-oriented configuration supports wear during travel and other activities involving extended periods of walking. The rear attachment mechanism is designed to retain the connected handle during movement, allowing the wheeled container to follow the user without requiring a continuous hand grip.The Original Walk N Tow addresses a common limitation of conventional luggage and cart transport: the need to dedicate one or both hands to pulling or guiding wheeled items. This restriction can complicate movement through airports, transportation terminals, shopping areas, and other crowded environments. Its compact, wearable design may also reduce the need to carry a separate towing accessory when it is not in use.Key features and benefits include:.Adjustable waist belt: Provides a size-adjustable interface intended to accommodate different users and support a comfortable fit during use..Rear-mounted clip or clamp: Connects the belt to the handle of compatible wheeled luggage, carts, or wagons to establish a hands-free towing arrangement..Hands-free transportation: Frees both hands from continuously gripping a luggage or cart handle, allowing users to carry other items or perform additional tasks while walking..Compact, wearable construction: Is designed to be worn during transit or stored when not needed to limit the bulk associated with separate towing equipment..Versatile intended applications: Can be used with compatible wheeled luggage, carts, and wagons for relevance to travel, shopping, errands, and other everyday transport activities.Traditional wheeled luggage and carts generally require users to maintain a hand on the handle to control direction and movement. When transporting multiple items or moving through busy public spaces, this requirement can limit mobility and make it more difficult to manage tickets, phones, personal belongings, or children. Extended pulling can also contribute to discomfort in the hands, wrists, and shoulders, depending on the load and the user's movement patterns.The Original Walk N Tow approaches this problem through a wearable connection that allows the user to tow a wheeled container while maintaining greater freedom of movement in the upper limbs. The adjustable belt provides the user interface, while the rear-mounted clamp or clip serves as the connection point between the wearer and the transported item. This configuration may be particularly useful in airports, hotels, shopping centers, and other settings where hands-free convenience is beneficial.Jeffery filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Original Walk N Tow product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Original Walk N Tow can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Wearable, Hands-Free System for Towing Wheeled Items News Provided By InventionHome October 28, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Social Media



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