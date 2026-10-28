Toronto Pet Valet Launches Door-To-Door Pet Relocation Service As Airline Winter Pet Embargoes Begin

Toronto Pet Valet moves dogs and cats door to door from Toronto across Canada, to the United States and overseas.

The Toronto company moves dogs and cats door to door across Canada, to the US and overseas, and advises families to plan December moves now.

- Alexander Kochas, Founder, Toronto Pet ValetTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toronto Pet Valet, a pet relocation company based in Toronto, Ontario, has launched a door-to-door service that moves dogs and cats between Toronto and cities across Canada, between Canada and the United States, and to and from other countries. The company handles each part of a move: home pickup in Toronto and the GTA, the airline crate, the visit to the vet for a travel health certificate when one is needed, the airline cargo booking, check-in at Toronto Pearson, and delivery to the new home. Owners travel separately, and the company's vehicles carry pets only.The launch comes as Canada's two main carriers of pet cargo enter their most restricted months of the year. An embargo is a period when an airline stops or limits the carriage of animals. According to the airlines' published policies, Air Canada does not carry cats or dogs as cargo within Canada from December 15 to January 12, and from November 1 to March 31 it does not carry animals as cargo on some narrow-body aircraft. WestJet does not carry pets as cargo on its 737 and Q400 aircraft from December 18 to January 4, with reduced pet space for a few days on either side of that window, and it does not accept hairless breeds as cargo from December 1 to March 31."Most families learn about the holiday embargo when they try to book, and by then the choices are limited," said Alexander Kochas, founder of Toronto Pet Valet. "A pet can usually still move in December. It just has to be planned around the airline dates, the aircraft on the route and the weather at both ends. Sometimes the right answer is a flight before the window closes, and sometimes it is a move by road. We never promise a flight, because the airline makes the final call, and if a move is not a good idea we say so."Quotes are requested through a short online form at torontopetvalet. Each quote is prepared by the company's team and sent by email with a plain list of what is included. The airline rules used in planning, including breed restrictions, crate sizes and embargo dates, are taken from the airlines' own pages and dated with when they were last checked. The company publishes those dates in a free guide to winter and holiday pet embargoes, and offers a free crate size calculator that shows the minimum airline crate from four measurements of the pet.Regular routes by air run from Toronto to Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Halifax, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Kelowna, Victoria and other cities, while moves to Ottawa, Montreal, Kingston, London and Windsor go door to door by road. Every route runs in both directions. The company also moves pets between Canada and the US, including for snowbird families heading south for the winter, and handles international moves to and from the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia, including the export health certificate endorsed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).For families planning a pet move between now and the end of March, the company suggests a few steps. Check the move date against both airlines' embargo windows before booking anything else. Measure the pet early, because airlines set the minimum crate size from the pet's measurements. Ask early whether a vet health certificate is needed, since the rules differ by airline and by pet. Leave a day or two of flexibility around the move, as winter weather can delay flights. For snub-nosed breeds such as pugs and bulldogs, or for dates that fall inside an embargo, a move by road is often the safer choice.Toronto Pet Valet is also recruiting drivers in the Greater Toronto Area with pet handling experience. Details are available on the company's website.About Toronto Pet Valet:Toronto Pet Valet is a full-service pet relocation company based in Toronto, Ontario. The company moves dogs and cats door to door within Canada, between Canada and the United States, and to and from countries around the world, by road, by air or both. Services include home pickup across Toronto and the GTA, airline crates, vet visits for travel health certificates, airline cargo booking and check-in at Toronto Pearson, customs arrangements and delivery to the new home. Toronto Pet Valet is a division of Pet Valet Global Logistics, which also operates Seattle Pet Valet and Pet Travel Advisors in Canada and the United States. More information is available at torontopetvalet.

Alexander Kochas

Pet Valet Global Logistics

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Toronto Pet Valet Launches Door-to-Door Pet Relocation Service as Airline Winter Pet Embargoes Begin News Provided By Pet Valet Global Logistics October 28, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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