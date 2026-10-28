Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Keitabalm

ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When pain and discomfort became a personal challenge, the inventor behind Keitabalm was inspired to create a product that could provide comfort in a simple and versatile form. In January 2017, Markeita D. of Elk Grove, CA developed Keitabalm, a multipurpose topical ointment intended to address a variety of skin, muscle, and joint-related concerns. Her own experiences with extreme pain played an important role in motivating her to develop a product she believed could help others.Keitabalm is formulated as a topical ointment combined with ingredients such as petroleum jelly, shea butter, beeswax, water, and optional essential oils. Designed for external use, the balm can be applied to areas affected by dry skin, chapped lips, muscle soreness, joint discomfort, inflammation, and other common sources of discomfort. Its compact jar also makes it convenient to store, carry, and apply as needed.For Markeita, Keitabalm represents more than simply a product. It is an idea that she was able to bring to life through her own experiences.“Realizing how beneficial Keita Balm is, I want to share my story because it has helped me through extreme pain,” she explains.She hopes her experience can inspire confidence in others who may benefit from her creation. Reflecting that vision, she developed the slogan,“Heal the World One Jar at a Time,” to express her hope that an invention born from her own journey can ultimately bring comfort to others.Companies interested in Keitabalm can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Keitabalm News Provided By InventionHome October 28, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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