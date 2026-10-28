Web3 Security Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 23.9% CAGR Forecast

Web3 Security Market

Web3 Security Market analysis

Web3 Security Market growth

The Business Research Company's Web3 Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The world of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) is rapidly evolving, creating new security challenges and opportunities. As blockchain-based applications and platforms grow more complex and widespread, safeguarding these decentralized environments has become a top priority. This overview explores the current landscape of the Web3 security market, highlighting its size, key drivers, major players, and the trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Web3 Security Market

The Web3 security market is on track to surpass $7 billion by 2030, reflecting its increasing importance within the broader cybersecurity field. Cybersecurity as a whole is expected to reach about $494 billion by that year, with Web3 security comprising roughly 1% of this total. When viewed in the context of the entire Information Technology sector, which is forecasted to grow to $13,788 billion in 2030, the Web3 security segment represents close to 0.05% of the industry. The market is anticipated to expand at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% through 2030.

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Software Dominates the Web3 Security Market Segment

In terms of components, the software category leads the market and is projected to hold a 44% share by 2030, equating to around $3 billion in value. This dominance stems from increasing demand for blockchain security platforms, automated vulnerability scanning, smart contract auditing tools, and real-time monitoring solutions. Innovations in AI-powered security software are also playing a crucial role in safeguarding decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain networks.

Additional Market Segmentation by Deployment, Security Type, Organization Size, and End-User

The Web3 security market can also be broken down by deployment modes, including on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Security types cover network, application, endpoint, cloud, smart contract, and other categories. Organizations using these services range from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations. End users span industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, IT and telecommunications, retail and e-commerce, gaming, and others.

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Decentralized Finance Expansion Spurs Web3 Security Market Growth

One of the main growth engines for the Web3 security market is the rapid expansion of DeFi and Web3 applications. As more decentralized apps, protocols, and digital asset platforms emerge, the complexity and scale of these ecosystems increase, necessitating enhanced security measures. Smart contract auditing, blockchain monitoring, and vulnerability management are becoming essential to prevent breaches and secure transactions. This trend is expected to add about 1.5% annually to market growth.

Increasing Incidents of Smart Contract Exploits and Blockchain Attacks

Cyberattacks targeting blockchain protocols and wallets, alongside smart contract vulnerabilities, are growing in frequency. This has prompted demand for early risk detection tools such as penetration testing, continuous smart contract reviews, and real-time threat monitoring. The rise in sophisticated threats is driving the need for automated and ongoing security validation, contributing approximately 1.0% yearly to market expansion.

Institutional Investors Driving Demand for Web3 Security Solutions

The influx of banks, enterprises, and asset managers into blockchain ecosystems is another crucial factor supporting market growth. These institutions require robust, enterprise-grade security infrastructure for custody, transaction validation, access control, and risk intelligence. Efforts to comply with regulatory frameworks and the expanding institutional adoption of digital assets are expected to push spending on specialized security offerings, adding about 0.8% annual growth.

North America Leads the Web3 Security Market Growth

North America is set to remain the largest regional market for Web3 security, reaching a value of $2.6 billion in 2030, up from $0.9 billion in 2025. This growth, at a 24% CAGR, reflects the concentration of prominent blockchain and cybersecurity companies in the United States, widespread use of DeFi platforms, investments in Web3 infrastructure, and regulatory focus on securing decentralized systems.

The United States as the Foremost National Market

Within North America, the United States will be the dominant country, with its Web3 security market expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2030, growing from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%. The US market growth is driven by the rapid expansion of blockchain applications, numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, increasing deployment of smart contract security, and ongoing technological advancements aimed at strengthening digital asset protection.

CertiK Stands Out as the Market Leader in Web3 Security

CertiK Holdings Inc. holds the leading position in global Web3 security sales for 2025, capturing about 1% of the market. Their blockchain security division specializes in smart contract audits, blockchain monitoring, compliance, threat detection, and security assessments that enhance the reliability and transparency of dApps and blockchain networks.

Key Players and Market Fragmentation

The Web3 security sector is highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for only 5% of total revenues in 2025. This fragmentation is driven by the evolving nature of blockchain vulnerabilities, the complexity of decentralized applications, and the specialized knowledge required for continuous threat detection and prevention. Leading firms maintain their foothold through comprehensive security offerings, ecosystem partnerships, advanced auditing technologies, and continuous innovation.

Leading companies by market share in 2025 include:

- CertiK Holdings Inc. (1%)

- ConsenSys Software Inc. (1%)

- Halborn Inc. (1%)

- Certora Inc. (1%)

- Hypernative Labs Ltd. (1%)

- Blockaid Ltd. (0.5%)

- Quantstamp Inc. (0.2%)

- OpenZeppelin Inc. (0.2%)

- PeckShield Inc. (0.2%)

- Forta Network Inc. (0.2%)

Competitive Strategies Defining the Web3 Security Market

Companies in this market focus on leveraging AI-driven threat detection, deploying real-time monitoring tools, enhancing smart contract auditing processes, offering cross-chain security solutions, and expanding automated security capabilities. These approaches help improve the reliability and trustworthiness of Web3 infrastructure and digital asset protection.

Chainalysis Launch Highlights Advances in Web3 Security Platforms

Innovative blockchain security platforms are transforming how Web3 environments are protected. For example, Chainalysis Inc. introduced Hexagate Security in December 2025, a solution providing advanced on-chain monitoring, risk analysis, and automated threat intelligence tools designed for blockchain developers. Its advanced analytics and transaction monitoring enhance vulnerability detection and proactive security management across blockchain ecosystems.

Projected Market Value Additions by Web3 Security Components

Between 2025 and 2030, software, hardware, and services are projected to collectively add more than $4 billion in market value. Software is expected to grow by $2 billion, while hardware and services will each contribute about $1 billion. This growth is supported by demand for smart contract protection, blockchain monitoring, automated vulnerability detection, and broader efforts to build secure decentralized infrastructures.

Supply Chain Participants in the Web3 Security Market

Suppliers include cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud, and others specializing in blockchain infrastructure tools such as Chainlink Labs, Alchemy Insights, Infura, and QuickNode. Distributors and system integrators include Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, PwC, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and others. End users encompass major crypto exchanges, DeFi protocols, gaming companies, financial institutions, and blockchain platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Crypto, Uniswap, Aave, MakerDAO, OpenSea, Ripple Labs, Polygon Labs, Solana Foundation, Ethereum Foundation, and more.

In summary, the Web3 security market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the expanding DeFi ecosystem, rising cyber threats, and increased adoption by institutional investors. With software leading the way and innovation at the forefront, this market presents significant opportunities for providers specializing in blockchain protection, smart contract auditing, and real-time threat intelligence. The fragmented landscape encourages continuous technological advancement and collaboration among key players to build a safer decentralized future.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Web3 Security Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 23.9% CAGR Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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