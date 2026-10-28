Web3 Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 39.3% CAGR

Web3 Market

Web3 Market

Web3 Market

The Business Research Company's Web3 Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Web3 market is rapidly evolving, drawing interest from a diverse range of players including infrastructure providers, developers, and enterprise firms. As blockchain technology and decentralized applications gain traction, the sector is becoming increasingly competitive yet fragmented, with distinct focuses on scalability, security, and interoperability shaping the landscape. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, key trends, major companies, and regional outlook for this dynamic industry.

Web3 Market Size Set for Impressive Expansion by 2030

The Web3 market is anticipated to surpass $46 billion by 2030, growing at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. Within the broader Wireless Telecommunication Carriers market, expected to reach about $1,201 billion by 2030, Web3 will represent roughly 4%. When compared to the massive Information Technology industry estimated at $13,788 billion, Web3 will account for approximately 0.3% of the total market value. This accelerated growth reflects the increasing integration of decentralized technologies across various sectors.

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Decentralized Applications Boosting Web3 Market Growth

A major factor propelling Web3's development is the rising adoption of decentralized applications (dApps). As more developers and enterprises launch decentralized finance, gaming, social, and digital asset platforms, there is an expanding need for scalable blockchains, smart contracts, and reliable distributed computing. This surging activity is driving investments in high-performance and interoperable Web3 infrastructures, contributing an estimated 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Enterprise Blockchain Adoption Enhancing Market Demand

Another significant growth driver is the expanding use of blockchain technology within enterprises. Organizations across industries are leveraging blockchain to improve transparency, automate workflows, and ensure data integrity. Growing adoption of smart contracts, tokenization, and decentralized data-sharing networks is fueling demand for enterprise-grade Web3 infrastructure, supported by ongoing digital transformation and commercialization efforts. This trend is expected to add approximately 0.9% yearly growth to the market.

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Secure Digital Identity Needs Push Web3 Forward

The increasing need for secure and decentralized digital identity solutions is also a key factor in Web3's expansion. Both individuals and organizations seek identity systems that offer enhanced privacy, user-controlled credentials, and robust authentication. Decentralized identity frameworks minimize reliance on centralized databases while enabling trusted verification, especially within financial services, government programs, and online platforms. This driver is projected to contribute roughly 0.7% growth annually.

Browser-Based Naming Services Simplify Access to Web3

Innovations like on-chain, browser-native naming services are transforming the Web3 experience by enabling users to own their digital identities and simplifying interaction with blockchain networks. For example, in May 2025, Brave Software Inc. partnered with Unstoppable Domains to launch the top-level domain (TLD). This blockchain-based digital identity integrates seamlessly with the Brave browser and Brave wallet, offering domain resolution, polygon blockchain compatibility, censorship-resistant hosting via IPFS, and wallet interoperability. These advancements make Web3 applications more accessible while strengthening security and identity control.

Services Segment Dominates the Web3 Market Offerings

The Web3 market is divided into platforms, services, and hardware, with services expected to be the largest segment by 2030. Accounting for about 50% of the market, or $23 billion, this segment includes blockchain consulting, smart contract development and auditing, managed blockchain and dApp support, cybersecurity, digital asset protection, and systems integration and maintenance. The demand for comprehensive service offerings across Web3 deployments continues to grow steadily.

Web3 Market Segmentation by Technology, Application, and End User

The market breaks down into several categories: by technology type including public, consortium, private, and hybrid blockchains; by application spanning conversational AI, data and transaction storage, cryptocurrency, smart contracts, payments, and other uses; and by end users such as individual users and developers, enterprises and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), financial institutions, content creators, and gamers. This diverse segmentation reflects the wide variety of use cases and participants in the Web3 ecosystem.

North America Leads Web3 Market Growth Fueled by Venture Capital

North America is poised to remain the largest region in the Web3 market through 2030, reaching a value of $16.8 billion from $3.2 billion in 2025 at a 39% CAGR. The region benefits from a mature blockchain startup ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada, strong venture capital investment targeting decentralized apps and blockchain infrastructure, enterprise adoption of tokenization and DeFi, and advances in scalability and interoperability. Favorable conditions for commercializing Web3 platforms and digital assets further bolster this growth.

The United States as the Leading Country in Web3 Market Expansion

Within North America, the U.S. stands out as the market leader, expected to grow to $14.9 billion by 2030, up from $2.8 billion in 2025, maintaining a 39% CAGR. Key growth factors include enterprise blockchain applications for identity and asset management, innovation in decentralized applications by tech companies, institutional interest in tokenized financial products, investments in developer tools and cloud infrastructure, and continuous advancements in security, scalability, and accessibility.

Market Value Creation Across Platforms, Services, and Hardware Segments

Together, platforms, services, and hardware will generate over $37 billion in additional market value between 2025 and 2030. Services lead with a $20 billion increase, platforms follow with $14 billion, and hardware adds $3 billion. This expansion is driven by growing enterprise blockchain integrations, demand for decentralized infrastructure, broadening use of blockchain applications in multiple industries, and ongoing innovation in distributed computing, interoperability, and development tools. These trends illustrate a shift toward decentralized digital ecosystems and accelerated commercialization of blockchain technologies.

Market Fragmentation Reflects Open Competition and Rapid Innovation

The Web3 market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for only 4% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation stems from open competitive entry, rapid protocol development, a flourishing decentralized app ecosystem, and increasing enterprise blockchain adoption. Leading firms distinguish themselves through comprehensive Web3 infrastructure, strong developer communities, enterprise-focused offerings, and innovations in scalability, decentralized services, and secure digital asset management. As demand grows for dApps, tokenized platforms, enterprise solutions, and next-generation internet services, continuous technological advancements and partnerships are expected to consolidate market positions.

Top Market Players Holding Significant Shares in 2025

The market leaders by revenue share in 2025 are:

1. ConsenSys Software Inc. – 1%

2. Ripple Labs Inc. – 1%

3. Polygon Labs Ltd. – 0.4%

4. Alchemy Insights Inc. – 0.4%

5. Solana Labs Inc. – 0.1%

6. Chainlink Labs Ltd. – 0.1%

7. Fireblocks Ltd. – 0.04%

8. Ava Labs Inc. – 0.03%

9. Blockdaemon Inc. – 0.03%

10. QuickNode Inc. – 0.02%

Strategies Companies Use to Gain Competitive Advantage

To maintain leadership, companies are focusing on delivering decentralized identity solutions that enhance secure digital ownership, developing cross-chain interoperability for seamless multi-blockchain connection, accelerating enterprise blockchain integration to foster commercial Web3 adoption, building AI-enabled decentralized applications for enhanced user experiences, and applying zero-knowledge proof technologies to improve privacy and scalability.

Market Leader in Web3 Software and Blockchain Infrastructure

ConsenSys Software Inc. holds the largest share of the Web3 market in 2025 with a 1% stake. Its portfolio includes Ethereum development tools, digital wallets, enterprise blockchain platforms, and smart contract technologies designed to support decentralized app development, scalable blockchain ecosystems, and secure transactions for both consumers and enterprises.

Diverse Key Players Contributing to the Web3 Ecosystem

Notable companies shaping the Web3 landscape include ConsenSys Software Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., Polygon Labs Ltd., Alchemy Insights Inc., Solana Labs Inc., Chainlink Labs Ltd., Fireblocks Ltd., Ava Labs Inc., Blockdaemon Inc., QuickNode Inc., Protocol Labs Inc., Matter Labs Inc., Brave Software Inc., Nova Labs Inc., Nethermind, Moralis Web3 Technology AB, Dapper Labs Inc., Storj Labs Inc., PixelPlex Inc., and Sapien Network Inc.

Web3 Market Stakeholders Span Builders, Service Providers, and End Users

The Web3 ecosystem involves various participants: raw material suppliers such as NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., TSMC, GlobalFoundries Inc., and data centers like Equinix Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc., plus cloud providers including Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Cloudflare Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Wholesalers and distributors include Coinbase Global Inc., Binance Holdings Ltd., Kraken, Bitstamp Ltd., BitGo Inc., MoonPay Inc., Transak, Mercuryo, Coinify ApS, Wyre Inc., Copper Technologies Ltd., Anchorage Digital, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., FalconX Ltd., Wintermute Trading Ltd., B2C2 Ltd., Blockchain, and BitMart.

End users encompass major corporations and organizations such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Shopify Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Sony Group Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Siemens AG, Walmart Inc., Nike Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Reddit Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., BlackRock Inc., Franklin Templeton, HSBC Holdings plc, and Banco Santander SA.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Web3 Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 39.3% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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