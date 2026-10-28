The Flood Insurance Guru Expands Access To Its Free Flood Zone Verification Tool

Find My Flood Zone, a free flood zone verification tool from The Flood Insurance Guru.

Chris Greene, Founder, The Flood Insurance Guru.

The long-standing tool shows a property's FEMA flood zone designation and whether a lender will likely require flood insurance, free with no account needed.

- Chris Greene, Founder, The Flood Insurance GuruBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Flood Insurance Guru, a national flood insurance agency founded by Chris Greene, today announced that it is expanding access to its free flood zone verification tool, Find My Flood Zone, which verifies a property's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood zone designation and whether a lender will likely require flood insurance. The tool is available on the company's website at no cost, and no account is required to use it.The company has offered flood zone tools on its website for years. For an entered address, Find My Flood Zone checks FEMA's National Flood Hazard Layer, returns the property's flood zone, and explains what that zone typically means for a mortgage. Users who do not have an address available can select a zone instead. The company is directing homeowners, real estate professionals, and business owners to the tool through a new resource page and educational guidance.Flood zone designations drive the federal flood insurance requirement. Zones that begin with A or V are high-risk Special Flood Hazard Areas, and flood insurance is required in those zones when a mortgage comes from a federally regulated or federally backed lender. Zones such as X, B, and C are moderate to low risk. Federal law does not require flood insurance in those zones, although individual lenders may still require it. Because lenders, agents, sellers, and surveys do not always agree on a zone, and because FEMA revises flood maps over time, verifying the designation early can help prevent surprises at closing."We've had this tool for many years, but with recent adjustments and developments in AI, it's allowed us to be a little bit more accurate on flood zones and things like that to help educate homeowners, real estate professionals, and business owners," said Chris Greene, Founder of The Flood Insurance Guru.The guidance accompanying the tool also explains what a flood zone does not show. According to the company, advancements in artificial intelligence have led more people to look up flood information on their own, which makes it important to understand that a flood zone does not directly equal flood risk. The zone determines whether insurance is required, but it is not a measure of how likely a particular property is to flood. Properties outside high-risk zones can still flood, and standard homeowners insurance policies generally do not cover flood damage. The company's article on flood zones and flood risk covers the distinction in more detail.The tool's results are for informational purposes. A lender's official flood zone determination governs the flood insurance requirement on a loan. For property owners who carry coverage, whether required or by choice, the company compares National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private flood insurance options. Some private flood policies can include additional living expenses, or loss of use, coverage, which NFIP policies do not provide.Greene has worked in the insurance industry since 2009. The agency has placed 20,000+ policies across all 50 states in the last decade, and Greene has handled more than 10,000 flood claims over the same period.The free Find My Flood Zone tool and the accompanying guidance are available at .About The Flood Insurance GuruThe Flood Insurance Guru helps communities understand, prepare for, and recover from flood risks through education, innovative insurance solutions, and personalized guidance. Founded by industry expert Chris Greene, the agency has placed 20,000+ policies across all 50 states in the last decade and works with homeowners, real estate professionals, lenders, and business owners to compare NFIP and private flood insurance options. Greene has handled more than 10,000 flood claims over the last decade. More information is available at floodinsuranceguru.

Chris Greene, Founder

The Flood Insurance Guru

+1 (205) 451-4294

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The Flood Insurance Guru Expands Access to Its Free Flood Zone Verification Tool News Provided By Niche Your Business October 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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