7 Workplace Benefits Employees Forget To Use Before The Year Ends

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Year-end benefits reviews can uncover unused health care funds, employer education assistance, retirement matching opportunities, and other workplace perks. Check your plan's rules and deadlines before assuming a benefit will carry over into the new year – Shutterstock

Your employer might owe you money without actually owing you money. Confusing? Welcome to workplace benefits, where free money, discounted services, and useful perks can hide behind a login screen nobody has visited since open enrollment.

As the year winds down, employees often focus on holiday spending, vacation plans, and whether unused vacation days will disappear. Meanwhile, perfectly legitimate benefits sit untouched in company portals, sometimes with expiration dates attached. Some can cover medical expenses, professional development, and commuting costs. Others can help with student loans or personal challenges.

1. Flexible Spending Account Money That Could Disappear

A health care flexible spending account (FSA) lets eligible employees set aside money from their paychecks for qualified medical expenses, generally using pretax dollars. That money can help cover expenses such as prescription medications, eligible medical supplies, dental treatment, and vision care. The catch? Many health FSAs follow a use-it-or-lose-it rule.

Some plans allow a limited carryover into the following year, while others offer a grace period for spending remaining funds. Your employer's plan determines which arrangement applies, if any. For 2026, eligible health FSAs can generally allow a maximum carryover of $680, although employers may set a lower limit. Don't assume your account automatically qualifies for that full amount.

Check your balance and review the eligible-expense list before scheduling anything. A needed eye examination, prescription glasses, or a dental appointment might put existing funds to productive use. Just confirm the expense qualifies and falls within your plan's deadline. Buying things you don't need to rescue your balance defeats the purpose of saving money.

2. Dependent Care Benefits Hiding in Payroll

Child care can consume a startling amount of a household budget, yet some employees overlook benefits designed specifically to help pay for it. A dependent care flexible spending account allows eligible workers to use pretax earnings for qualifying care expenses, subject to program rules.

For 2026, the federal tax exclusion for qualifying dependent care assistance increased to $7,500 for eligible single filers and married couples filing jointly, or $3,750 for married people filing separately. Your employer must offer an eligible program, and your circumstances must meet the applicable requirements. Qualifying expenses can include certain child care costs that enable you to work, as well as eligible care for qualifying dependents who cannot care for themselves.

If you already contribute to this account, check your remaining balance and submission deadlines. If you haven't enrolled, don't assume you can open an account immediately just because December is approaching. Enrollment rules vary, and an unused balance generally doesn't roll forward automatically. Also, coordinate dependent care benefits with any child care tax credit you claim, because the same expenses cannot support both tax benefits.

3. Employer Money for Courses and Certifications

Your employer might help pay for a certification, job-related course, or college class. Yet professional development benefits can remain untouched because employees assume reimbursement requires an expensive degree or a lengthy approval process.

Ask whether your company offers tuition assistance, certification reimbursement, conference funding, or a professional development budget. A course that improves spreadsheet skills, prepares you for a recognized certification, or builds management experience might qualify under your employer's rules. Some programs require advance approval, specific grades, proof of completion, or reimbursement requests within a set period.

The IRS allows qualifying employer educational assistance programs to provide up to $5,250 in tax-free assistance per employee annually under current federal rules. Eligible assistance can include qualifying tuition, books, fees, and certain student loan payments. However, your employer must offer an appropriate program, and the expenses must satisfy its requirements.

Before the year closes, find out whether your company has a remaining budget or a deadline for submitting expenses. A course you planned to take eventually could become more affordable if you use a benefit already available through work.

4. Student Loan Assistance You Never Asked About

Student loan benefits don't always arrive with a dramatic announcement. Some employers contribute toward eligible education expenses or offer student loan repayment assistance through a qualifying educational assistance program.

The federal tax rules permit eligible employers to provide up to $5,250 in tax-free educational assistance annually under the current limit. That amount covers qualifying educational assistance combined, including eligible student loan payments, rather than providing a separate $5,250 allowance for each category. Your employer must offer the benefit, and its plan determines which payments qualify.

Check your benefits handbook for terms such as student loan repayment, educational assistance, or Section 127. If you find a program, ask whether you need to submit loan statements, verify your account, or enroll separately. A benefit that exists only on paper won't reduce your loan balance. A completed application might.

5. Retirement Contributions That Could Earn More Employer Money

Retirement planning often gets postponed until retirement feels close enough to worry about. Unfortunately, employer matching contributions operate on payroll schedules, not personal motivation.

If your company matches contributions to a 401(k), check whether you're contributing enough to receive the full match available under your plan. For example, an employer might match a percentage of your contributions up to a specified portion of your salary. Contributing below that threshold could leave some employer money unclaimed.

The year-end detail worth investigating is matching and vesting. Some employers calculate their match each pay period, while others offer a year-end adjustment called a true-up. If your plan lacks a true-up, reaching your annual contribution limit early could affect matching contributions from later paychecks. Plan rules determine the outcome, so don't assume every employer handles this the same way.

Review your contribution rate, employer match formula, and remaining paychecks. You may still have time to adjust contributions, although payroll deadlines matter. Also check your employer's vesting schedule, which determines when matching contributions become yours to keep. Retirement benefits rarely reward guesswork, and a few minutes reviewing your plan could reveal an opportunity worth investigating.

6. Commuter Benefits That Make Getting to Work Cheaper

Parking garages and transit passes have a remarkable talent for draining money without providing much entertainment in return. If you commute regularly, your employer might offer a transportation benefit that makes those expenses less painful.

Qualified commuter benefits can let employees pay eligible transit and parking expenses with pretax earnings. For 2026, the federal exclusion limit reaches $340 per month for qualified transit expenses and another $340 for qualified parking. These are separate categories, not a single combined allowance. Employer contributions may also be available, depending on the program.

The year-end opportunity involves reviewing your elections and planning for next year's commute. If you expect to return to the office more frequently, your current contribution may no longer cover your transportation costs. If you're switching to remote work, continuing the same deductions might make little sense.

7. Employee Assistance and Wellness Programs

Some workplace benefits address problems that have nothing to do with retirement accounts or reimbursement forms. Employee assistance programs (EAPs), for example, may offer confidential counseling, referrals, and help navigating personal or work-related challenges.

Depending on the employer's program, resources might address family stress, financial concerns, substance use, or finding local support services. Some programs also provide limited counseling sessions or access to additional resources. Employers don't have to offer EAPs under federal law, and available services vary by plan.

Employees sometimes overlook these programs because they associate benefits with something tangible, such as a paycheck contribution or an insurance card. But access to counseling or practical support can have real value, particularly when personal problems start interfering with sleep, concentration, or work.

Check your benefits portal for an EAP, wellness reimbursement, fitness subsidy, or other employer-sponsored program. Some wellness benefits impose annual spending limits or reimbursement deadlines, while others remain available throughout the year. Read the eligibility rules before spending money in anticipation of reimbursement. A gym membership isn't a bargain if your employer's program doesn't cover it.

Your Benefits Deserve a Year-End Review

Workplace benefits aren't a single package with one universal expiration date. Some accounts have strict spending deadlines, some programs reimburse expenses after you submit documentation, and others simply require an updated election for the coming year.

Start with the benefits that could cost you money if you miss a deadline. Check FSA balances, outstanding reimbursement claims, professional development budgets, and any unused wellness allowances. Then review retirement contributions and commuter elections before your employer's payroll or enrollment deadlines pass.

A short conversation with human resources can clarify confusing rules, particularly if your company uses a third-party benefits administrator. Ask for the plan documents, eligible-expense lists, and exact deadlines rather than relying on a coworker's recollection. Benefits can vary even between employees at the same company.

Which workplace benefit has saved you the most money, or which one did you discover embarrassingly late?