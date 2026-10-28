The 401(K) Mistake Workers Over 50 Could Make Under The New Roth Catch-Up Rules

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Starting in 2026, certain workers over 50 must make catch-up contributions to their 401(k) as Roth contributions, which means paying income tax on that money now instead of receiving the traditional pretax tax break – Shutterstock

A bigger retirement contribution can come with an unexpected side effect: a smaller paycheck today. Starting in 2026, certain workers over 50 must make their extra 401(k) catch-up contributions as Roth contributions, which means they generally pay income tax on that money now rather than later.

That change creates a tempting mistake. A worker might reduce retirement contributions to protect take-home pay without realizing how much the decision could affect future savings. Another might assume the new rules require every older worker to switch their entire 401(k) to Roth treatment. Neither assumption tells the whole story.

The Rule Targets a Specific Group, Not Everyone Over 50

The new requirement comes from the SECURE 2.0 Act, a federal retirement law that changed how certain workers can make catch-up contributions. For 2026, the rule applies to workers who qualify for catch-up contributions and whose Social Security wages from their employer exceeded $150,000 in 2025. The IRS uses those prior-year wages to determine whether the Roth requirement applies.

That means your age alone does not determine your tax treatment. A worker over 50 who earns less than the threshold can generally continue making eligible catch-up contributions on a traditional pretax basis, assuming the employer's plan permits it. A higher-paid worker who crosses the threshold must use Roth contributions for the catch-up portion. The regular 401(k) contribution can still go into a traditional pretax account, a Roth account, or a combination of both, depending on the plan.

The distinction matters because some retirement headlines make the rule sound like a wholesale conversion of older workers' savings. It isn't. The requirement targets the additional contributions that workers make beyond the regular annual limit, not every dollar they put into their workplace retirement accounts.

The Paycheck Problem Hides in the Tax Treatment

Traditional pretax 401(k) contributions generally reduce the federal taxable income you report for the year. Roth contributions do not provide that same upfront income-tax break. Instead, qualified Roth withdrawals in retirement generally come out tax-free. That trade-off can make Roth savings attractive, but it also creates a cash-flow issue for workers who must use Roth treatment for catch-up contributions.

Consider someone who earns enough to trigger the rule and plans to contribute an additional $8,000 in 2026. If that person previously made the entire catch-up contribution pretax, switching the extra amount to Roth could increase current federal taxable income by $8,000 compared with that earlier approach. The actual change in take-home pay depends on the worker's tax bracket, state taxes, other income, and payroll circumstances.

That extra tax exposure can arrive without a dramatic change in the retirement account balance displayed on the screen. The worker still contributes the money, but the paycheck may feel tighter. And if the household already has a mortgage, health insurance premiums, college expenses, or a car payment competing for every spare dollar, even a modest reduction in take-home pay can force some uncomfortable choices.

The mistake would be reacting to that squeeze by automatically cutting contributions without first checking the available options. A smaller contribution might make sense for some households, but it should follow a clear comparison of the tax cost, retirement goals, and monthly budget.

A Contribution Limit Is Not a Spending Recommendation

The IRS allows eligible workers age 50 and older to contribute an additional $8,000 to most 401(k) plans in 2026. Workers who turn 60 through 63 during the year may qualify for a higher catch-up limit of $11,250. These amounts sit above the regular employee contribution limit of $24,500, assuming the plan permits the applicable catch-up contributions.

Those limits describe how much someone can contribute, not how much every worker should contribute. A household with a healthy emergency fund and manageable expenses may have room to absorb the tax change. Someone approaching retirement with high medical bills or an expensive home repair may face a different calculation. A maximum contribution looks excellent on a retirement statement, but it doesn't pay the electric bill.

Workers should also avoid confusing the Roth catch-up rule with a requirement to convert existing traditional 401(k) savings into Roth savings. The rule concerns eligible catch-up contributions, not an automatic conversion of the account's existing balance. Workers can review their contribution elections and determine which portions of their savings receive traditional or Roth treatment under their plan.

There's another wrinkle: employers must offer the necessary Roth catch-up option for affected workers to make those contributions. If a plan lacks the required Roth feature, the worker may lose access to catch-up contributions under the applicable rules until the plan addresses the issue. That makes a quick conversation with the benefits department more useful than guessing what a payroll deduction means.

Check Your Payroll Settings Before Making a Cut

Start by checking the Social Security wages on your 2025 Form W-2. Box 3 provides the wage figure relevant to the threshold, rather than simply the salary number you remember from your offer letter. For 2026, workers whose qualifying prior-year wages exceeded $150,000 generally face the Roth catch-up requirement. The threshold can change with inflation, so workers should verify the applicable amount each year.

Next, ask your plan administrator how payroll handles catch-up contributions and whether your current election needs an adjustment. Find out whether your regular contributions remain pretax, whether your catch-up contributions will go into the Roth portion, and how the change affects your expected paycheck. If the numbers look uncomfortable, compare a few contribution levels before abandoning catch-up savings altogether. A tax professional can help assess how the change fits your broader tax situation, particularly if you expect other income or deductions to change.

Also check your employer's matching formula. Matching contributions can follow different tax rules from your own salary deferrals, and the details depend on the plan. Make sure you understand the contribution level required to receive the full match, if your employer offers one. Giving up money your employer would otherwise contribute simply because the new Roth rules feel confusing would be an especially frustrating outcome.

Don't Let a Tax Change Make Your Retirement Decision for You

The new Roth catch-up rules introduce a real trade-off: some higher-paid workers must give up the immediate income-tax deduction on their extra retirement contributions. That can put pressure on take-home pay, particularly for households already juggling several financial priorities. But the rule doesn't require workers to convert their entire 401(k), and it doesn't automatically make reducing contributions the right response.

The smarter move starts with a few specific numbers: your qualifying wages, your current contribution election, your employer's plan provisions, and the effect on your paycheck. Once those pieces line up, you can decide whether to maintain your current savings pace or make an adjustment that fits your budget. Retirement planning already involves enough guesswork without letting a payroll surprise dictate the strategy.

If your 401(k) contribution suddenly meant a smaller paycheck, would you keep saving the same amount or reconsider your contribution level? What would influence your decision?