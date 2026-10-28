Retailers Have Years Of Customer Data - Could AI Turn It Into A New Revenue Stream?

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A woman reviews printed charts and analytics reports at a wooden desk. Examining how corporations handle long-term consumer metrics highlights the growing commercial pressure to monetize years of accumulated retail data through artificial intelligence. Pexels.

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Every grocery purchase, loyalty-card scan, and online order can tell a retailer something about what customers want. Over time, that information builds into a valuable record of shopping habits, preferred brands, spending patterns, and responses to discounts. Now, artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for retailers to turn some of the information they've collected into additional revenue.

For grocery chains and other retailers, the opportunity goes beyond using purchase histories to send personalized coupons. Companies are developing ways to earn money through targeted advertising, data-driven marketing, and even agreements that allow certain business records to be used for AI training.

However, the growing value of retail data raises questions for consumers. Will these new revenue streams translate into better grocery deals, or will shoppers simply encounter more advertising based on their purchasing habits?

Customer Data Has Become a Valuable Business Asset

Retailers have collected customer information for years through loyalty programs, receipts, online accounts, shopping apps, and e-commerce transactions. That information can reveal which brands customers purchase repeatedly, how often they shop, and which promotions influence their spending. Individually, these details may seem ordinary, but together they can help businesses understand shopping behavior in considerable detail. Grocery chains have traditionally used these insights to manage inventory, develop promotions, and encourage customer loyalty. Artificial intelligence can help identify patterns across large collections of records, potentially making existing business information more useful.

Consider a grocery chain that notices certain customers regularly purchase store-brand coffee alongside particular breakfast products. That information could help the retailer develop targeted promotions or work with manufacturers interested in reaching those shoppers. Rather than advertising to everyone, a brand could focus its marketing budget on customers who have demonstrated an interest in related products. The retailer may earn advertising revenue while the manufacturer gains a more targeted marketing opportunity. Whether consumers benefit financially depends on the discounts offered and whether those promotions actually lower their grocery bills.

Retail Media Networks Are Creating Additional Revenue

One established way retailers earn money from customer insights is through retail media networks. These advertising businesses allow manufacturers and other companies to purchase promotional placements on retail websites, shopping apps, and sometimes in physical stores. A cereal manufacturer, for example, might pay to appear prominently when someone searches for breakfast foods in a grocery delivery app. The retailer earns advertising revenue in addition to the money generated when customers purchase products. AI can help determine which advertising placements and audiences may produce stronger results.

The strategy is becoming increasingly important to major retailers. According to Deloitte's 2026 Retail Industry Global Outlook, 88% of surveyed executives whose retailers operate retail media networks believed those networks would be crucial to revenue and profitability in the coming year. The same research found that 67% of surveyed retail executives expected to have AI-driven personalization capabilities within the following year. Deloitte surveyed 330 executives, primarily from large retailers, so those findings shouldn't be interpreted as representing every small grocery store. Nevertheless, the research illustrates how closely major retailers are connecting customer insights, advertising, and future revenue opportunities.

Some Businesses Are Exploring Selling Data for AI Training

Advertising isn't the only potential opportunity for companies with years of accumulated business information. AI developers also need examples of how real businesses operate, communicate, solve problems, and manage everyday tasks. That has created interest in licensing or purchasing certain business records for AI research and training. Unlike retail media advertising, these arrangements involve providing approved business information to a buyer under contractual terms. For qualifying retailers, existing operational records could potentially become a separate source of revenue.

One company exploring this market is Mode, which offers a business data partnership program for companies with substantial operating histories. Mode advertises potential payments ranging from $100,000 to $5 million for qualifying business data agreements, although those figures are estimates rather than guaranteed offers. Its program considers records such as business emails, documents, customer relationship management information, and operational data. According to Mode, businesses retain their original records while the company purchases an agreed copy, removes or transforms sensitive information, and prepares the filtered material for AI research and training. Retailers considering such an arrangement would need to establish which records they have the legal right to share before agreeing to any transaction.

Why Retailers Want AI to Do More With Existing Information

Retailers often operate with tight profit margins, particularly in grocery, where customers frequently compare prices across competing stores. Additional revenue from advertising or qualifying data partnerships could help businesses diversify their income without opening new locations. AI may also reduce the time required to analyze sales patterns, measure advertising performance, and identify opportunities for more efficient operations. These benefits are especially appealing to companies already maintaining years of digital business records. However, the costs of technology, legal compliance, data preparation, and ongoing oversight must be considered before assuming a new program will be profitable.

For smaller retailers, the opportunity may look different from what major national chains are pursuing. A regional grocery business might have years of inventory records, vendor communications, promotional calendars, and operational procedures that document how the company functions. Such information could potentially be useful to AI developers, depending on ownership rights and the buyer's requirements. Mode's published eligibility guidelines, for example, generally identify businesses outside its specialized industry categories as needing at least 30 employees, along with several years of records and primarily U.S.-based teams. Meeting those criteria does not guarantee that a retailer will receive an offer or payment.

Could Consumers Get Better Discounts in Return?

The most appealing potential benefit for grocery shoppers is more relevant savings. Instead of receiving coupons for products they never purchase, customers could see discounts on familiar groceries, household essentials, or brands they regularly choose. AI could also help retailers identify opportunities to promote less expensive alternatives when shoppers regularly purchase higher-priced products. When those offers reduce the cost of something a household already intended to buy, the savings can be meaningful. However, personalized advertising is not the same thing as a guaranteed discount.

Imagine a shopper who regularly buys a particular brand of laundry detergent and receives a digital coupon for that product. The offer could save money if the final price beats competing products and other available promotions. On the other hand, a personalized recommendation might encourage the shopper to purchase a larger package or an additional product that wasn't on the shopping list. Retailers benefit when advertising increases sales, but consumers benefit financially only when the offers improve their actual purchasing decisions. Comparing unit prices, store brands, and competing promotions remains important even when an app claims to have found a deal specifically for you.

The Privacy Question Doesn't Disappear

The same information that makes targeted discounts possible can reveal details about a household's routines and spending habits. Shopping histories may show purchasing preferences, recurring expenses, and patterns customers would not necessarily want shared with unrelated companies. AI can identify connections across large datasets that might not be obvious from an individual transaction. This makes transparency especially important as retailers expand how they use customer and business information. Consumers should understand that participating in a loyalty program may involve more than simply receiving discounts.

Not every retail advertising program requires companies to share identifiable customer records with advertisers. Some use aggregated information or privacy-protective systems to measure advertising results without transferring individual purchase histories. Similarly, Mode says it removes or transforms sensitive information before providing agreed business records for AI training, but businesses must independently evaluate whether their agreements and data-handling practices satisfy applicable requirements. The Federal Trade Commission has emphasized that companies must honor their privacy and confidentiality commitments when using information for AI development. Retailers should review contracts, customer disclosures, and applicable privacy laws before treating stored information as an asset available for sale.

Will These New Revenue Streams Actually Lower Grocery Prices?

Additional advertising revenue could help retailers fund technology, improve services, or develop more competitive promotions. Some businesses might choose to use those earnings to support discounts that attract customers and encourage repeat visits. However, there is no automatic relationship between higher advertising revenue and lower grocery prices. A retailer could use the additional income to improve profits, expand operations, or fund other investments instead. The same uncertainty applies to money earned through business data agreements.

For consumers, the practical question is whether these developments deliver measurable value. A personalized coupon that reduces the price of a regular grocery purchase can be useful, while an advertisement promoting an unnecessary product may simply encourage additional spending. Sponsored search results can also make it harder to distinguish paid placements from the products offering the best value. Shoppers should compare prices independently rather than assuming that products appearing first in an app are the most affordable. Retailers may find new ways to monetize their information, but consumers still need to protect their own grocery budgets.

AI Could Make Retail Data More Profitable, but Shoppers Should Expect Real Value

Retailers have spent years accumulating information through sales, loyalty programs, vendor relationships, and daily operations. Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities to use those records for targeted advertising, operational improvements, and potentially paid data partnerships. For qualifying businesses, the financial possibilities may be significant, but advertised earnings should never be mistaken for guaranteed revenue. Legal rights, privacy obligations, data quality, and contractual restrictions all matter when evaluating these opportunities. A business that wants to explore the market should understand exactly what information it would be providing and how that information could be used.

For shoppers, the bigger question is whether retailers will share any of the financial benefits through meaningful discounts, better services, and more useful shopping tools. Personalized promotions can help stretch a grocery budget when they reduce the cost of planned purchases. However, more sophisticated advertising doesn't automatically mean better prices, and consumers should remain cautious about sharing personal information simply to access rewards. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into retail, transparency and genuine customer value will be essential.

Would you feel comfortable with retailers using your shopping history to generate additional revenue if it meant receiving better discounts? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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