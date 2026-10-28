Prasidh Krishna: How Many Major Assignments Has India Pacer Missed Due To Injuries Since His Debut?

The injuries and Prasidh Krishna are more like a shadow that has consistently followed his international career. The most recent injury setback was a left hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, which ruled him out of the series decider in Mullanpur.

The 30-year-old from Karnataka has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, with hopes of regaining his match fitness ahead of the ODI and Test series against New Zealand. However, a BCCI official reportedly confirmed on Wednesday that the speedster has been ruled out of the five-match ODI series starting November 4 in Auckland.

According to reports, the selectors and sports science team decided against rushing him back, prioritizing his full recovery for the upcoming Test matches against New Zealand, which will begin on November 19.

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How Many Series Did Prasidh Miss Due to Injuries?

Prasidh Krishna is no stranger to getting injured and being on the sidelines until the pacer recovers and proves his fitness again. This has been a recurring yet frustrating pattern for the Karnataka pacer over the last few years, which has repeatedly cost him critical extended runs in the national team across formats since international debut in 2021.

Since 2022, Prasidh's international career has often been derailed due to injuries, especially in his promising career, particularly as physical breakdowns have struck right when he seemed poised to secure a permanent spot in India's pace attack.

Some @BCCI and #INDIACRICKET

Prasidh Krishna is unlikely to feature in the NZ ODIs. He is recovering well but his match simulation at Centre of Excellence is slated on November 1 and 2. Even if he clears and boards a flight on on November 3, team management wouldn't have practically rushed him.

Team management would want a fully fit Prasidh for Tests.

- Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) October 28, 2026

Between 2022 and 2024, Prasidh has missed multiple key assignments due to a lumbar spine stress fracture sustained in August 2022. Due to the back stress fracture, the pacer missed major assignments, including the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, India's tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh in 2022, India's home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Moreover, a severe quadriceps injury, which he sustained during Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match in 2024, forced Prasidh Krishna to miss India's Test series against England and T20 World Cup selection, as well as two consecutive seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023 and IPL 2024).

Now, Prasidh Krishna is set to miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand after being ruled out of the T20I leg of the tour due to a hamstring injury, forcing the BCCI and selection committee to focus on getting him fully fit for the crucial two-match Test series against the Blackcaps later in November.

Will Prasidh Krishna Regain Match Fitness Ahead of NZ Tests?

Prasidh Krishna, who played a pivotal role in India's five-match Test series draw in England, will look to recover in time before the Test series against New Zealand, as he undergoes crucial match simulation and fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.

It was reported that Prasidh was recovering well from the hamstring injury but must still complete his fitness assessment and match simulation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru before a final decision is made on his availability for the red-ball leg.

Given his recurring injury issues, especially in his back and hamstring, the BCCI CoE's Sports Science and Medical Team is adopting a cautious, load-management approach to protect him for red-ball formats. Having missed Karnataka's first three matches of the ongoing India A's Test tour of New Zealand, he will aim to regain full fitness ahead of India's two-match Test series against New Zealand.

If he clears the simulation and fitness Tests on November 2, Prasidh Krishna might be added to the India A squad for the third and unofficial Test against New Zealand A, starting on November 7, if the team management and selectors want him to get game time before the high-stakes Test series against the Blackcaps.

It remains to be seen if Prasidh Krishna can prove his match readiness in time, or whether the Indian selectors will opt to hold him back until he achieves 100% long-format clearance.

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