Sudanese Digital Creator Abdulrahman Awadallah Expands Community Initiatives Around AI And Social Impact

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Sudanese digital creator and technology professional Abdulrahman Awadallah expands his community work through the Sudanese AI Community and ATHAR, focusing on practical AI knowledge, digital engagement, and positive social impact.

Use this as the Release Body. Since publication is scheduled for 28 October 2026, I've written it so it reads naturally on that date and avoids unnecessary repetition of the headline/summary.

DOHA, Qatar, October 28, 2026 – Sudanese technology professional and digital creator Abdulrahman Awadallah is expanding his community-focused work through initiatives centered on artificial intelligence, knowledge sharing and positive social impact.

Based in Doha, Awadallah has more than a decade of professional experience in information technology, with a background spanning technical support, systems administration, IT infrastructure and enterprise technology environments.

Alongside his professional career, Awadallah has developed a significant digital presence, particularly among Sudanese audiences. His Facebook platform has attracted more than 188,000 followers, with content covering technology, everyday experiences, social observations and interactive community discussions.

A growing part of Awadallah's work focuses on artificial intelligence and how emerging AI tools can be used practically by professionals, students, entrepreneurs and content creators.

This interest has contributed to the development of the Sudanese AI Community, an initiative created to connect Sudanese developers, engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, creators, students and others interested in artificial intelligence.

The community aims to move beyond simply sharing AI news by encouraging practical learning, exchanging experiences and exploring how AI can be applied in areas such as education, employment, entrepreneurship, media, productivity and content creation.

“Artificial intelligence becomes more valuable when people understand how to apply it to their own circumstances,” said Awadallah.“The goal is to create a space where Sudanese people can learn from each other, experiment with new tools and turn technology into practical opportunities.”

Awadallah is also developing ATHAR (أثر), a community-driven social impact initiative created to recognize people whose actions have made a positive difference in the lives of others.

ATHAR invites members of the community to nominate individuals whose contributions deserve greater recognition and documentation. Through digital storytelling, the initiative seeks to highlight examples of positive impact and preserve stories that might otherwise remain unknown beyond their immediate communities.

Both initiatives reflect Awadallah's broader interest in using technology and digital platforms not simply to create content, but to connect people, exchange knowledge and encourage meaningful community participation.

Through his professional technology background, digital presence and emerging community projects, Awadallah continues to explore how artificial intelligence and online communities can create new opportunities for Sudanese people living both inside Sudan and across the diaspora.

About Abdulrahman Awadallah

Abdulrahman Awadallah is a Sudanese technology professional and digital creator based in Doha, Qatar. With more than a decade of experience in information technology, his interests include artificial intelligence, digital transformation, online communities and technology-driven social initiatives. His projects include the Sudanese AI Community and ATHAR.