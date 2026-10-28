Rahul Dev On Brother Mukul Dev's Posthumous Appearance In 'Udta Teer': 'He Is Deeply Missed'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev has opened up about his late brother Mukul Dev's posthumous appearance in“Udta Teer” and said that the actor never failed to mesmerize audiences with his on-screen performances.

Recently, Rahul, along with Mugdha Godse attended a special screening of the film and was left emotional after seeing his late brother on the big screen for the last time. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the 'Indian' actor stated,“Mukul never failed in mesmerising people with his on screen performances. He is deeply missed. He used to mention Udta​ Teer with great fondness and had a great bond with Ayushmann & their director Aakash Kaushik.”

“It was a treat to watch him as always was. His colleagues, audiences and critics have loved his last performance, each one heaping great praise for his performance. And I'm sure he is watching over us and having a good laugh.”

Mugdha added,“Mukul and I shared a very good bond. He was like a brother, my good friend. Seeing him live on screen made me happy but it also makes me feel the missing part in our lives. He will continue to live with his work and countless memories that he's created.”

Mukul Dev played Azhar Maqsood, a pivotal character in the film. The romantic comedy, directed by Aakash Kaushik, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.“Udta​ Teer” was released in theatres on October 23.

At the trailer launch, Ayushmann Khurrana also paid tribute to the late Mukul Dev, saying that“Udta Teer” would serve as a heartfelt remembrance of the actor. He was quoted as saying,“Mukul Dev was one of the brightest, most brilliant talents in our country. There was a film named Omerta 2018. It was his brainchild. We sadly underutilised him. In Udta Teer, you'll see him for the last time. This is like a swan song; it's a tribute to Mukul Dev.”

For the unversed, Mukul Dev passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54 in New Delhi following a brief illness. He was survived by his daughter, Siya Dev and brother, actor Rahul Dev.