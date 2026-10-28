14Th International Tourism Mart To Begin In Arunachal's Tawang Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 28 (IANS) The 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM), a flagship event of the Union Tourism Ministry, will begin in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday, bringing together over 200 domestic and international tourism stakeholders to showcase the tourism potential of the Northeast and explore business opportunities.

The three-day event, scheduled from October 29 to 31, is being organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in association with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other northeastern states. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu are scheduled to attend the inaugural programme, according to a state Tourism Department statement.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inspected the venue for the Tourism Mart in Tawang, along with senior officials from the Union and state Tourism Departments and reviewed the preparations and arrangements for this prestigious event. The Mart is expected to host 43 international buyers from 22 countries, alongside domestic buyers, tourism service providers, tour operators and sellers from the eight northeastern states.

The annual event aims to position the Northeast as a major destination in domestic and international tourism markets by promoting its natural beauty, cultural heritage, adventure tourism and distinctive travel experiences. Destination and tourism product presentations by eight Northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura -- will highlight the attractions of individual states, as well as opportunities to develop joint tourism circuits across the region.

Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions on October 30 will facilitate interactions between buyers and tourism service providers, helping them develop tourism products, expand market access and establish business partnerships. A regional meeting of tourism ministers from the Northeastern states will also be held on October 30 under the chairmanship of the Union Tourism and Culture Minister to discuss tourism development and strengthen cooperation among the states.

Technical sessions will address key issues, including the promotion of live events and concerts and facilitating tourist access to Protected and Restricted Areas. A presentation by Royal Enfield on experience-based travel in the Northeast will also explore opportunities to create immersive tourism experiences. The North East Bazaar will showcase traditional arts, handicrafts, textiles and cultural heritage, while cultural performances and regional cuisines will offer delegates an insight into the diverse traditions of the region.

Participants will also visit major attractions in and around Tawang, including Tawang Monastery, Jaswant Garh War Memorial, Jang Waterfall, Tawang War Memorial, Urgelling Gompa, Buddha Park, Pankang Teng Tso Lake and Shernup Village. The visits are intended to familiarise delegates with the region's spiritual heritage, scenic landscapes, local traditions and rural tourism potential. Familiarisation tours for international delegates will begin from Guwahati on November 1.

The International Tourism Mart is returning to Tawang after 13 years. The town hosted the second edition in 2013, while the previous edition was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, in November last year.