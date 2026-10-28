Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Alcohol Treatment Before The Holidays

Outpatient detox when medically appropriate, monthly Vivitrol injections and evening IOP give Long Island adults a way to address drinking this season.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victory Recovery Partners is highlighting its outpatient alcohol use disorder treatment ahead of the holiday season, when office parties, family gatherings and celebrations often center on alcohol. For adults on Long Island who have been thinking about their drinking, Victory's clinics provide medical evaluation, medication options and counseling without a hospital or residential stay.The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's can make a drinking problem harder to set aside. Invitations increase, routines change and loved ones may notice differences they have not mentioned before. Some people decide to wait until January to seek help. Victory has no waiting lists for new patients, so an evaluation can take place before the season is underway.A Common Condition With Underused TreatmentAccording to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), an estimated 28.0 million people ages 12 and older had alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the past year in 2024. Based on the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, only 7.6% of them received any alcohol use treatment, and 2.5% received medication for AUD.NIAAA notes that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved three medications for treating AUD: naltrexone, acamprosate and disulfiram. None of them is addictive, and each can be combined with behavioral treatment or mutual-support groups.How Victory Treats Alcohol Use DisorderCare begins with an evaluation that reviews medical history and drinking patterns and includes a physical exam and a psychiatric evaluation. Signs that may point to AUD include cravings or urges to drink, drinking more or longer than intended, being unable to cut back, and continuing to drink despite problems with family or friends or while feeling anxious or depressed. Each treatment plan reflects the person's age, medical history and the severity of their drinking.Victory provides detoxification services for alcohol use disorder, which can be done on an outpatient basis when medically appropriate. MedlinePlus, from the National Library of Medicine, notes that people with mild-to-moderate alcohol withdrawal symptoms can often be treated in an outpatient setting, while seizures, fever, severe confusion, hallucinations or an irregular heartbeat require emergency care.Medication-assisted treatment is part of Victory's approach. Vivitrol (naltrexone) injections are an extended-release form of naltrexone given once a month that releases medication steadily over 30 days. Vivitrol is used for alcohol dependence in people who are not in the hospital, and a clinician may recommend detox first depending on a person's symptoms and drinking patterns. Medication is paired with individual, group and family counseling, and patients may also be connected with Alcoholics Anonymous or another support group.Drinking often overlaps with anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions. Victory's psychiatric services, including psychiatric evaluations and medication management, are part of the same outpatient care, so both concerns can be addressed in one treatment plan.Treatment Scheduled Around Work and FamilyFor adults who cannot step away from daytime responsibilities, Victory's evening IOP typically meets several evenings a week for a few hours at a time. Sessions include group therapy on coping skills, emotional regulation and relapse triggers, individual counseling with a licensed therapist, psychoeducation and skills training, and aftercare planning, using approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), relapse prevention and mindfulness. Telehealth appointments are also available. Each patient is assigned a personal recovery partner who coordinates their treatment.Starting Care Before the HolidaysAdults concerned about their own drinking, and family members concerned about a loved one, can reach Victory Recovery Partners at 631-528-1720 or verify insurance benefits through the Victory website. Alcohol use disorder services are offered at Victory's Hempstead, Farmingville, Shirley, Hicksville and Massapequa Park clinics on Long Island. For people without insurance, Victory can help with enrollment in coverage or offer self-pay rates.Anyone experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. People in emotional crisis can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.About Victory Recovery PartnersVictory Recovery Partners is an outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment provider serving Long Island and New York City. Founded in 2018, Victory offers intensive outpatient and outpatient programs, medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric services, behavioral health counseling and wellness services, with telehealth appointments available. Its care is led by medical doctors, psychiatrists and board-certified addiction physicians, and each patient works with a personal recovery partner who coordinates treatment. Victory's guiding principle is that patients come first.

Christina McMahon, MS, Master CASAC, ICADC

Victory Recovery Partners

+1 516-517-3515

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Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Alcohol Treatment Before the Holidays News Provided By MGMT Digital October 28, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services



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