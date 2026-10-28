AAID INDUCTS HUNDREDS OF NEWLY CREDENTIALED DENTISTS AT THE 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN NASHVILLE

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2026 AAID Fellows celebrating their achievement

The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2026 Annual Conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

- Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI/IDCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Interest in earning AAID credentialed status is at an all-time high," said Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI/ID, chair of the Admissions and Credentials Board. "Between one of our largest cohorts yet and a rapidly growing pipeline of candidates, it's clear these credentials remain the gold standard in dental implantology."A full list of new Associate Fellows, Associate Fellows by Credential, Academic Associate Fellows, Fellows, and Fellows by Credential can be found below.In addition to newly credentialed members, the 2026 Honored Fellows were also introduced. These four credentialed members will be recognized for their leadership, commitment, and volunteer efforts for the AAID as well as for their professional and academic work.HONORED FELLOWS.Suheil Boutros, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID.Eric Hopkins, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID.Timothy Kosinski, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID.Janice Wang, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/IDASSOCIATE FELLOWSMicheal Abboud, DMDVishal Advani, DDSThomas Ahn, DDSDoaa Alnaggar, BDS, DDSJudley Alphonse, DMD, DDSAhmed Alshareef, BDSRashad Altawaty, DDSMazen Aly, DDSThalita Andenmatten, DMDNichole Anderson, DDSTaylor Anderson, DMDShweta Annaldasula, BDS, DDSSaj Arora, DDSAmbika Arun, BDS, DDSSatyavrat Arya, DDSSoufian Askar, DDSLakhdar Bahous, DDSAriella Banbahji, DDSMohammed Basma, DMDJohn Beaty, DMDFriend Bechtel, DMDPirtpal Benipal, BDS, DMDSwetakumari Bhatt, BDS, DDSBibeka Bhattarai-Koirala, DMDAnimesh Bhattiprolu, DDSJoseph Boulos, DDSJared Britt, DDSLuis Calixto, DDSCassandra Cao, DDSOmel Cardenas, DDSMalek Chahada, DMDHoon Chang, DDSBriana Chang, DMDArjun Chawdhry, DMDSerina Chen, DDSKaty Chou, DDSNadine Darwiche, DDSJoshua Day, DDSKristopher Devers, DDSKimberly DeWire, DMDCat Do, DDSMohamed Elaghory, BDSKarim Elmorshedy, DMDIbrahim Elyamany, DDSArryan Emamian, DDSJesse Engle, DMDAmanda Espinosa, DDSCharles Estrada, DMDChristopher Fallago, DMDSamar Faraj, DDSBashar Fargo, DDSJonathan Fernandez, DMDLee Fletcher, DMDMarco Garcia, DDSRupinder Gill Nagra, DDSAndrew Gobran, DDSBryan Goldesberry, DMDGiovanni Gonzalez, DMDDhruva Gurjar, DMDElias Gutierrez, DDSPaul Haggan, DMDMason Haley, DDSThomas Hanna, DDSChad Ho, DDSCharlie Hsieh, DDSMaria Iacomacci, DMDRicardo Jara Castro, DDSPournima Joshi, BDSCharles Kai Chow, DDSBrian Kang, DDSKunal Karan, DDSAshley Karczewski, DDSKrish Karia, DDSKosmas Kasimatis, DMDSreelakshmi Keesara, DDSZarjan Khan, BDS, DDSMuhammad Khan, DMDGina Khouri, DDSEun Bee Kim, DMDDongsu Kim, DDSJoanna Kleckner, DDSRasika Kolte, DDSTiffany Konklewski, DDSMichael Korn, DDSKayahan Kosar, DMDOla Kourani, DMDDeepika Kumar, DDSPuneet Kumar, DDSAdam Kwiatkowski, DMDBrenda Landeros, DDSJoseph G. Landry II, DDSMichael Laraway, DDSJulia Lee, DDSKristin Lee, DDSStephen Li, DMDBlake Ma, DMDKush Mangal, DMDSaurabh Mankotia, BDS, MSDRenee Marin Gomez, DDSAkshara Mary Jacob, BDS, MDSNeeraja Mayalagu, DDSAdam Mileski, DDSAmritha Minisandram, DMDHannah Hong, DDSHiroshi Morita, DDSSina Mousavi, DDSHira Mubashir, DDSMariam Naeem, DMDLakshmi Nallamothu, DDSGarrett Nelson, DDSPeter Nghia Nguyen, DDSNathan Nguyen, DDSTram Anh Nguyen, DDSNick Novakovich, DMDEvan Olson, DDSMatthew Ora, DDSEduardo Pais, DMDAmrit Pal Singh Grewal, BDSGauri A. Pande, DDSToral Pandya, DDSDomenica Paredes, DMDCaroline Parfomak, DMDSean Patel, DMDRavi Patel, DDSAmar Patel, DMDRonak Patel, DDSVishala Patel, BDS, DDSRaleigh Pioch, DDSNatanael Poenaru, DDSAva Pournejad, DDSFelicia Pranata, DDSRika Prodhan-Ashraf, DDSShiraz Qadir, BDS, MDSAaron Quach, DMDJaspal Rai, DDSSowmya Rajagopal, BDS, DDSBrandon Rensch, DDSKarla Rios, DDSJames Ritter, DDSAlina Robbiano, DMDBrian Roth, DMDAbdul Sadekh Ansari, BDS, MDSSweta Saji Thomas, BDS, DDSNaguib Samer, DDSManbir Sandhu, BDS, DDSJonathan Sawyers, DMDClayton Singletary, DMDLucy Slutsky, DMDJane Song, DDSSteven Strange, DDSDivyarupa Sunkara, BDS, DDSAshwin Surve, BDSFrank Sy, DMDDerek Tang, DDSNermin Tawfik, BDS, DDSLance Taylor, DMDShane Tewis, DDSGeng Tian, DMDRyuichi Tsuruta, DDSMatthew Vaughan, DMDChandana Vundavalli, BDS, DDSConnie Wallerstein, DDSBing Qing Wang, DDSScott Wonsch, DMDZhongtang Xu, DDSAsmaa Yagob, DDSKaren Yen, DDSPeriza Zaninovic, DDSCathy Zhao, DMDASSOCIATE FELLOWS BY CREDENTIALMalik Abumansour, BDS, MSDMohammed Al-Baghdadi, BDS, DDS, MS, PhDMilagros Diaz, DDS, MSDJohn Erdeljac, DDS, MSZachary Gorgone, DDSDaniel Greenberg, DDSColin Hirsch, DDS, MSDChance Hunsaker, DDS, MSDev Patel, DMD, MSDVanessa Phan, DMDAli Jawad Saleh, DDS, MSDJared Stewart, DMD, MDSJared M. Wirth, DMD, MSSaeed Yazdianpour, DMD, MSCACADEMIC ASSOCIATE FELLOWSAmmaar Abidi, DDS, PhDSusan J Baker, DMDMaria Jesus Furman, DDSBhavinkumar Patel, BDS, MSKala Sukumaran, MDSDr. Ignacio Troiano, DDS, MSDQi Wang, DDSFELLOWSMadhumietha Arumugam DMD, MDSRaul I. Garcia, DMDJanmeet Grover, DMDSungwon Han, DDSHisato Hotta, DDSTimothy Kamp, DMDLama Kanaan, DMDDr. Xinyan Liu, DDS, DMDYuriy May, DMDDalvir Pannu, DDSFadi Raffoul, DMDApril Allison Tressler, DDSHan Yu, DMDFELLOWS BY CREDENTIALHussein Al-Mufti, BDS, DMDAhmed Al-Obaidi, BDS, DDSDavid Cantwell, DDSTaneshwar Chahal, BDS, DMD, MDSDr. Richard Ryan Conkle, DDSTracey DellaVecchia, DDSAhmed Al-Obaidi Eldib, DDSZiad Eskandar, DMDJohn Ha, DDSSanjay Mali, BDS, MSCCara L. Minichetti, DDSAlaleh Moazami, DMDBeenish Orr, DMDMohamed Othman, BDS, DDSManoj Patel, DDSDr. Andrew Peterson, DMD, MSChristopher R. Pottorff, DMDIrfan Qureshi, BDS, MSCJoshua Shieh, BDS, MDSSridhar Sista, DDSChedly Vincent, DMD###Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, dental implantologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide.For more information about the AAID, visit aaid or call the AAID office at 312.335.1550 or 335 (2243).

Matthew Switzer

American Academy of Implant Dentistry

+1 312-504-4697

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AAID INDUCTS HUNDREDS OF NEWLY CREDENTIALED DENTISTS AT THE 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN NASHVILLE News Provided By American Academy of Implant Dentistry October 28, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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