AAID INDUCTS HUNDREDS OF NEWLY CREDENTIALED DENTISTS AT THE 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN NASHVILLE
AAID Logo
2026 AAID Fellows celebrating their achievement
The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2026 Annual Conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026.Interest in earning AAID credentialed status is at an all-time high.” - Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI/IDCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Interest in earning AAID credentialed status is at an all-time high," said Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI/ID, chair of the Admissions and Credentials Board. "Between one of our largest cohorts yet and a rapidly growing pipeline of candidates, it's clear these credentials remain the gold standard in dental implantology."
A full list of new Associate Fellows, Associate Fellows by Credential, Academic Associate Fellows, Fellows, and Fellows by Credential can be found below.
In addition to newly credentialed members, the 2026 Honored Fellows were also introduced. These four credentialed members will be recognized for their leadership, commitment, and volunteer efforts for the AAID as well as for their professional and academic work.
HONORED FELLOWS
.Suheil Boutros, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID
.Eric Hopkins, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID
.Timothy Kosinski, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID
.Janice Wang, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID
ASSOCIATE FELLOWS
Micheal Abboud, DMD
Vishal Advani, DDS
Thomas Ahn, DDS
Doaa Alnaggar, BDS, DDS
Judley Alphonse, DMD, DDS
Ahmed Alshareef, BDS
Rashad Altawaty, DDS
Mazen Aly, DDS
Thalita Andenmatten, DMD
Nichole Anderson, DDS
Taylor Anderson, DMD
Shweta Annaldasula, BDS, DDS
Saj Arora, DDS
Ambika Arun, BDS, DDS
Satyavrat Arya, DDS
Soufian Askar, DDS
Lakhdar Bahous, DDS
Ariella Banbahji, DDS
Mohammed Basma, DMD
John Beaty, DMD
Friend Bechtel, DMD
Pirtpal Benipal, BDS, DMD
Swetakumari Bhatt, BDS, DDS
Bibeka Bhattarai-Koirala, DMD
Animesh Bhattiprolu, DDS
Joseph Boulos, DDS
Jared Britt, DDS
Luis Calixto, DDS
Cassandra Cao, DDS
Omel Cardenas, DDS
Malek Chahada, DMD
Hoon Chang, DDS
Briana Chang, DMD
Arjun Chawdhry, DMD
Serina Chen, DDS
Katy Chou, DDS
Nadine Darwiche, DDS
Joshua Day, DDS
Kristopher Devers, DDS
Kimberly DeWire, DMD
Cat Do, DDS
Mohamed Elaghory, BDS
Karim Elmorshedy, DMD
Ibrahim Elyamany, DDS
Arryan Emamian, DDS
Jesse Engle, DMD
Amanda Espinosa, DDS
Charles Estrada, DMD
Christopher Fallago, DMD
Samar Faraj, DDS
Bashar Fargo, DDS
Jonathan Fernandez, DMD
Lee Fletcher, DMD
Marco Garcia, DDS
Rupinder Gill Nagra, DDS
Andrew Gobran, DDS
Bryan Goldesberry, DMD
Giovanni Gonzalez, DMD
Dhruva Gurjar, DMD
Elias Gutierrez, DDS
Paul Haggan, DMD
Mason Haley, DDS
Thomas Hanna, DDS
Chad Ho, DDS
Charlie Hsieh, DDS
Maria Iacomacci, DMD
Ricardo Jara Castro, DDS
Pournima Joshi, BDS
Charles Kai Chow, DDS
Brian Kang, DDS
Kunal Karan, DDS
Ashley Karczewski, DDS
Krish Karia, DDS
Kosmas Kasimatis, DMD
Sreelakshmi Keesara, DDS
Zarjan Khan, BDS, DDS
Muhammad Khan, DMD
Gina Khouri, DDS
Eun Bee Kim, DMD
Dongsu Kim, DDS
Joanna Kleckner, DDS
Rasika Kolte, DDS
Tiffany Konklewski, DDS
Michael Korn, DDS
Kayahan Kosar, DMD
Ola Kourani, DMD
Deepika Kumar, DDS
Puneet Kumar, DDS
Adam Kwiatkowski, DMD
Brenda Landeros, DDS
Joseph G. Landry II, DDS
Michael Laraway, DDS
Julia Lee, DDS
Kristin Lee, DDS
Stephen Li, DMD
Blake Ma, DMD
Kush Mangal, DMD
Saurabh Mankotia, BDS, MSD
Renee Marin Gomez, DDS
Akshara Mary Jacob, BDS, MDS
Neeraja Mayalagu, DDS
Adam Mileski, DDS
Amritha Minisandram, DMD
Hannah Hong, DDS
Hiroshi Morita, DDS
Sina Mousavi, DDS
Hira Mubashir, DDS
Mariam Naeem, DMD
Lakshmi Nallamothu, DDS
Garrett Nelson, DDS
Peter Nghia Nguyen, DDS
Nathan Nguyen, DDS
Tram Anh Nguyen, DDS
Nick Novakovich, DMD
Evan Olson, DDS
Matthew Ora, DDS
Eduardo Pais, DMD
Amrit Pal Singh Grewal, BDS
Gauri A. Pande, DDS
Toral Pandya, DDS
Domenica Paredes, DMD
Caroline Parfomak, DMD
Sean Patel, DMD
Ravi Patel, DDS
Amar Patel, DMD
Ronak Patel, DDS
Vishala Patel, BDS, DDS
Raleigh Pioch, DDS
Natanael Poenaru, DDS
Ava Pournejad, DDS
Felicia Pranata, DDS
Rika Prodhan-Ashraf, DDS
Shiraz Qadir, BDS, MDS
Aaron Quach, DMD
Jaspal Rai, DDS
Sowmya Rajagopal, BDS, DDS
Brandon Rensch, DDS
Karla Rios, DDS
James Ritter, DDS
Alina Robbiano, DMD
Brian Roth, DMD
Abdul Sadekh Ansari, BDS, MDS
Sweta Saji Thomas, BDS, DDS
Naguib Samer, DDS
Manbir Sandhu, BDS, DDS
Jonathan Sawyers, DMD
Clayton Singletary, DMD
Lucy Slutsky, DMD
Jane Song, DDS
Steven Strange, DDS
Divyarupa Sunkara, BDS, DDS
Ashwin Surve, BDS
Frank Sy, DMD
Derek Tang, DDS
Nermin Tawfik, BDS, DDS
Lance Taylor, DMD
Shane Tewis, DDS
Geng Tian, DMD
Ryuichi Tsuruta, DDS
Matthew Vaughan, DMD
Chandana Vundavalli, BDS, DDS
Connie Wallerstein, DDS
Bing Qing Wang, DDS
Scott Wonsch, DMD
Zhongtang Xu, DDS
Asmaa Yagob, DDS
Karen Yen, DDS
Periza Zaninovic, DDS
Cathy Zhao, DMD
ASSOCIATE FELLOWS BY CREDENTIAL
Malik Abumansour, BDS, MSD
Mohammed Al-Baghdadi, BDS, DDS, MS, PhD
Milagros Diaz, DDS, MSD
John Erdeljac, DDS, MS
Zachary Gorgone, DDS
Daniel Greenberg, DDS
Colin Hirsch, DDS, MSD
Chance Hunsaker, DDS, MS
Dev Patel, DMD, MSD
Vanessa Phan, DMD
Ali Jawad Saleh, DDS, MSD
Jared Stewart, DMD, MDS
Jared M. Wirth, DMD, MS
Saeed Yazdianpour, DMD, MSC
ACADEMIC ASSOCIATE FELLOWS
Ammaar Abidi, DDS, PhD
Susan J Baker, DMD
Maria Jesus Furman, DDS
Bhavinkumar Patel, BDS, MS
Kala Sukumaran, MDS
Dr. Ignacio Troiano, DDS, MSD
Qi Wang, DDS
FELLOWS
Madhumietha Arumugam DMD, MDS
Raul I. Garcia, DMD
Janmeet Grover, DMD
Sungwon Han, DDS
Hisato Hotta, DDS
Timothy Kamp, DMD
Lama Kanaan, DMD
Dr. Xinyan Liu, DDS, DMD
Yuriy May, DMD
Dalvir Pannu, DDS
Fadi Raffoul, DMD
April Allison Tressler, DDS
Han Yu, DMD
FELLOWS BY CREDENTIAL
Hussein Al-Mufti, BDS, DMD
Ahmed Al-Obaidi, BDS, DDS
David Cantwell, DDS
Taneshwar Chahal, BDS, DMD, MDS
Dr. Richard Ryan Conkle, DDS
Tracey DellaVecchia, DDS
Ahmed Al-Obaidi Eldib, DDS
Ziad Eskandar, DMD
John Ha, DDS
Sanjay Mali, BDS, MSC
Cara L. Minichetti, DDS
Alaleh Moazami, DMD
Beenish Orr, DMD
Mohamed Othman, BDS, DDS
Manoj Patel, DDS
Dr. Andrew Peterson, DMD, MS
Christopher R. Pottorff, DMD
Irfan Qureshi, BDS, MSC
Joshua Shieh, BDS, MDS
Sridhar Sista, DDS
Chedly Vincent, DMD
###
Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, dental implantologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide.
For more information about the AAID, visit aaid or call the AAID office at 312.335.1550 or 335 (2243).
Matthew Switzer
American Academy of Implant Dentistry
+1 312-504-4697
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:AAID INDUCTS HUNDREDS OF NEWLY CREDENTIALED DENTISTS AT THE 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN NASHVILLE News Provided By American Academy of Implant Dentistry October 28, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment