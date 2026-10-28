365 ALTERAM Introduces Independent Forensic Review Model For Complex International Criminal Defence

Independent forensic review firm aims to address the growing evidence-capacity gap in complex cross-border criminal proceedings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 365 ALTERAM, an independent forensic review and defence-support firm, has introduced an international forensic review model designed to help defence lawyers examine complex evidentiary records, test investigative assumptions and independently scrutinise the methodologies underlying criminal investigations.

The firm focuses on complex criminal matters involving large volumes of financial, digital, documentary and telecommunications evidence, particularly where investigations extend across multiple jurisdictions.

365 ALTERAM operates on the principle of audi alteram partem, "hear the other side".

Its central proposition is that meaningful defence requires more than the procedural opportunity to contest an allegation. In increasingly data-intensive criminal proceedings, defence teams must also have the practical investigative and forensic capacity to understand, reproduce and professionally challenge the evidence placed before them.

Modern investigative authorities have access to increasingly sophisticated analytical tools, international cooperation mechanisms, telecommunications information, financial intelligence, specialist experts and enormous quantities of digital evidence.

A prosecution investigation may have been constructed over months or years, while defence counsel can be required to assess an enormous evidentiary record within significantly shorter timeframes. 365 ALTERAM was established to provide an independent second layer of forensic scrutiny.

Rather than beginning with a predetermined defence narrative, the firm reconstructs the evidentiary record and tests both the official investigative hypothesis and reasonable alternative explanations against the available evidence. The firm expressly does not promise to establish innocence or manufacture doubt. Supportive, adverse and inconclusive findings are assessed under the same evidentiary standard.

At the centre of the firm's approach is its BALANCE-7 forensic review framework.

The methodology governs seven stages of an assignment:

Brief and boundaries; acquisition and authentication; linking the evidentiary record; alternative-hypothesis testing; neutral validation; challenge and peer review; and evidentiary reporting. The objective is to ensure that material conclusions remain traceable to their sources and that assumptions, methodological limitations and unresolved questions remain visible. Every substantial finding should be capable of being independently understood and challenged.

365 ALTERAM's capabilities include forensic case review and hypothesis testing, financial and corporate forensics, digital evidence and data analytics, forensic telecommunications analysis and international evidentiary coordination.

Specialist review is also available for matters concerning white-collar crime, alleged narcotics trafficking, aviation-related criminal investigations, alleged arms trafficking and weapons offences, and war-crimes proceedings. The organisation works alongside appropriately qualified legal counsel, forensic specialists and, where required, locally authorised investigators. Legal strategy and procedural decisions remain the responsibility of counsel. Cross-border activity is assessed jurisdiction by jurisdiction, and international coordination does not replace local legal authority or licensing requirements.

365 ALTERAM states that independent forensic review cannot function credibly if the desired outcome determines the investigation.

The firm's methodology therefore requires material evidence that supports, contradicts or qualifies the client's account to be examined under the same standard. Fees are not linked to acquittal, dismissal, asset release or any other legal outcome. Methods involving unlawful access, manipulation of evidence, witness pressure or predetermined conclusions are expressly excluded.

365 ALTERAM is also developing a broader professional programme examining what it describes as the“Defence Evidence Gap”, the practical inequality that can arise when formal procedural rights exist but one party possesses significantly greater technological, analytical and investigative capacity.

The firm's objective is not to oppose legitimate investigation. Its premise is that reliable conclusions become stronger when they survive independent professional scrutiny. And when they do not survive that scrutiny, the evidentiary weaknesses should be visible before those conclusions determine the future of an accused person.

365 ALTERAM

Independent Forensic Review & Defence Support

Complex International Criminal Matters

Website:

Professional enquiries: contact@365alteram

Media enquiries

365 ALTERAM



About 365 ALTERAM

365 ALTERAM is an independent forensic review and defence-support firm supporting legal counsel in complex cross-border criminal matters. The firm combines case reconstruction, financial and digital forensics, telecommunications analysis, evidence-integrity review and international specialist coordination within a controlled and auditable forensic methodology.

We investigate the investigation.

Erwin Jager

365Alteram

365Alteram

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365 ALTERAM Introduces Independent Forensic Review Model for Complex International Criminal Defence News Provided By 365Alteram October 28, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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