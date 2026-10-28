Recruiting For Good Sponsors 'Women Love National Chocolate Day' Party Today At 5

Love to Party for Good and Meet Women Like You Come to The Celebration Made Just For You

Love to party for Good participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest all-inclusive trip to Europe Made Just for You!

Love to experience the sweetest Paris week with Art Basel and salon Du Chocolat and stay at the sweetest hotel participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your bucket list experience Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate your 50th Birthday with girlfriends and experience the best wine festivals? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the All-Inclusive luxury travel reward 3-days to party Made Just for You!

Love to party for Good with your sorority sisters in Napa participate in Recruiting for Good to earn all-inclusive trip and support girl cause

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Party in LA today in Santa Monica to Celebrate National Chocolate Day at John Kelly.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANTA MONICA, CA - October 28, 2026 - In a unique fusion of professional networking, community building, and high-end sensory experiences, boutique staffing firm Recruiting for Good is officially sponsoring "Women Love National Chocolate Day," an exclusive one-hour pop-up celebration taking place today at 5:00 PM at John Kelly Chocolates (1111 Montana Avenue). Designed specifically for value-driven professional women who have dedicated their careers to making a positive community impact, the intimate Santa Monica gathering invites attendees to bring a book to exchange while enjoying premium artisanal treats. Under the leadership of founder Carlos Cymerman, the social party serves as a high-signal launchpad for the agency's broader corporate referral campaigns, which directly convert traditional executive search placements into sustainable funding for "The Sweetest Gigs"-meaningful, year-long paid creative mentorship positions that prepare next-generation girls for vital future life and leadership milestones.Recruiting for Good is hosting "The Sweetest National Chocolate Day Party Today" Wednesday, October 28th, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at John Kelly Chocolates on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.According to Carlos Cymerman Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs Founder, "Bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange with someone else to enjoy treats. Look for me at 'John Kelly Chocolate Shop (1111 Montana Avenue)', I will be wearing a hat that reads, 'Celebrating Ladies!"About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a premier boutique recruitment firm based in Santa Monica, California, helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Marketing, and Operations. The firm is deeply committed to a purpose-driven business model, using its commercial placement success to fund community initiatives and mentoring work programs like The Sweetest Gigs, which prepares young girls for life and leadership.About The Sweetest Gigs and See The World for GoodThe Gig for 5 Exceptional Girls in 5th Grade (Every Year)Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for exceptionally talented girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Starting in 2027, girls in 5th grade who land our one year gig 'work on 10 creative fulfilling and meaningful projects (complete a gig ever month) to earn a $1000 travel scholarship to See The World for Good.' Girls are assigned a mom mentor (who offers advice, guidance, and teaches; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values)."For See the World for Good 'Gig' Recruiting for Good is creating specially designed drawing/painting gigs so girls with Autism or Down's Syndrome can successfully participate."About The Sweetest BankEvery five months, Recruiting for Good sponsors five 3rd graders to read books and write reviews every month (and hires a mom mentor who offers advice, guidance, and teaches; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values). After girls complete the 5-month gig, Recruiting for Good rewards $500 to open a savings account.Girls who land gig in LA earn books and chocolate every month; meet at Brentwood Mart in Santa Monica and choose a book at 'Diesel Bookstore' and enjoy a box of Chocolate from 'Edelweiss.'About Three Days to PartyLove to Party in Europe and Support Girl CausesEarn The All-Inclusive Trip 'Experience Best Festivals in Europe'Airfare, dine at 'Michelin Star Restaurant', and stay at 5-star hotel.Three Days to Party is a meaningful travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Every year, Recruiting for Good is committed to helping 10 professionals who have made a difference in the community for 25 years fund and gift all-inclusive, unique festival trips to celebrate 25-year anniversaries/friendships, and 50th birthdays. Program recipients experience the best cultural festivals in Europe, dine Michelin-starred restaurants, and stay at five-star hotels. Professionals participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs (a specialized mentoring program for girls) and earn bespoke trips to gift and improve the life of loved ones. Participate and nominate a girl for the Sweetest Gigs; Girls Review Books or See The World for Good.About Sorority Sisters PartyLove to catch up with your sorority sisters, party in Napa and support Girl causes. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn three days to party in Napa; $1000 for airfare, dine at French Laundry (earn 'Silver Experience' for four girlfriends), and 2 night stay at Napa Archer Hotel. Participate and nominate a girl for the Sweetest Gigs; Girls Review Books or See The World for Good.Media Contact:Sara MarksMedia Relations...###

Carlos Cymerman

carlos cymerman

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Recruiting for Good Sponsors 'Women Love National Chocolate Day' Party Today at 5 News Provided By Recruiting for Good October 28, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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