Patelco Celebrates 90Th Anniversary With Members And Employees Through $90K Sweepstakes, Community Impact Grant Contest

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patelco Credit Union is marking its 90th anniversary by putting members and local communities at the center of the celebration, giving away $90,000 to members and awarding $25,000 in Community Impact Grants to local nonprofits selected through member nominations.Between October and November, Patelco will invite members to nominate local nonprofits making a meaningful impact across Northern California. Nominated organizations will be considered for $25,000 in Community Impact Grants supporting programs focused on financial education, food security, children's health and development, and affordable housing.Following the nomination period, a Patelco employee panel will select final grant recipients. Two organizations will each receive a $5,000 Anchor Grant, and an additional $15,000 will be distributed among other Community Impact Grant honorees. The recipients will be announced on Giving Tuesday, December 1, following the conclusion of the nomination and selection process.“For 90 years, Patelco has been rooted in the credit union spirit of people helping people,” said Rina Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Patelco Credit Union.“This anniversary is a chance to honor that legacy by celebrating our members, giving back in meaningful ways, and investing in the local organizations helping our communities thrive.”Patelco will also give away $90,000 to members through its anniversary sweepstakes. Members will be automatically entered for the opportunity to win a $9,000 grand prize or one of 900 $90 prizes to help with expenses such as gas or groceries.Members can boost their chances to win in several ways. Eligible Patelco accounts - including checking, savings, money market, retirement accounts, certificates, credit cards, loans, mortgages and home equity products - each count toward sweepstakes entries, with an additional bonus entry available for members enrolled in eStatements. New members can also earn entries by opening eligible accounts, and anyone may enter for free through the alternate method of entry.For more information about Patelco's 90th anniversary celebration, including nonprofit nominations, the member sweepstakes, promotions and eligibility requirements, visit patelco/90.About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 550,000 members nationwide with nearly $10 billion in assets. It provides personalized banking solutions, expert guidance, and financial education that strengthen members' financial wellbeing. Patelco is based in Dublin, CA, and has been honored with industry, consumer, business, and finance awards, including Newsweek's America's Best Regional Credit Unions, Forbes' Best-In-State Credit Union, and Bankrate's Top Credit Union for 2026. Visit patelco for more information.

Bryan Lyons

Patelco Credit Union

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Patelco Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Members and Employees through $90k Sweepstakes, Community Impact Grant Contest News Provided By Singer Associates October 28, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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