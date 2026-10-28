UP: Former BJP MP Blames 'Unsuitable Candidate' For Defeat In Agra Teachers' Constituency

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha member Harnam Singh Yadav has attributed the BJP's defeat in the Agra Division Teachers' constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council to the selection of an“unsuitable candidate”, saying the party had effectively lost the election the moment the nomination was announced.

In a post on X, Yadav expressed strong dissatisfaction over the choice of the candidate, stating that the person had no connection with the teachers of the region, had never raised their concerns, and lacked understanding of the issues faced by the teaching community.

“It is beyond comprehension why such an individual was chosen as a candidate,” he wrote.

Yadav asserted that the decision to field a candidate disconnected from the electorate proved decisive.

He said the moment the BJP announced the name, the outcome of the election was virtually sealed against the party.

The former MP called upon the party leadership to conduct a serious review of the reasons behind the defeats across all seats where the BJP performed poorly.

Emphasising the need for greater diligence in future, Yadav urged the leadership to exercise extreme caution while selecting candidates.

He indicated that fielding individuals with a genuine connect to the concerned community and a track record of addressing their issues was essential for electoral success.

The remarks by the former Rajya Sabha member come in the backdrop of the recent MLC election results, in which the BJP faced setbacks in certain teachers' constituencies.

Yadav's public criticism is significant as it reflects internal discontent over the ticket distribution process.

Yadav's statement points out the view within sections of the party that organisational decisions, rather than broader political trends, contributed to the loss in Agra Division.

The BJP leadership has not yet issued an official response to Yadav's remarks. Party sources said feedback from various stakeholders is usually examined after elections as part of internal assessments.