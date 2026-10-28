Nagaland Guv Calls For Better Road Connectivity To Myanmar, Highlights Meluri District's Trade Potential

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 28 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Wednesday stressed the need to improve road connectivity with Myanmar, stating that better infrastructure would enhance access to markets and essential services while creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and other economic activities.

During his visit to Meluri district of Nagaland and a meeting with officials, the Governor said improved connectivity would play a crucial role in promoting cross-border trade, strengthening economic cooperation and accelerating regional development. He also highlighted the need to explore the district's geographical advantages and potential in inland waterways and power trade, particularly in view of its proximity to the international boundary with Myanmar.

Advisor to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and Inland Waterways, Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, apprised the Governor of the strategic importance and developmental potential of Meluri district.

The Advisor emphasised that strengthening infrastructure and improving connectivity would open up new avenues for economic growth and contribute to the socio-economic development of Meluri district as well as the state as a whole.

Noting the district's vast development potential, strategic importance and opportunities for sustainable growth, Governor Yadav described Meluri as a region endowed with rich natural resources, scenic beauty and a strategically significant location along the international boundary with Myanmar.

He said the district's journey from the establishment of a Bench Court in 1958 to becoming a full-fledged district marked a significant milestone in its administrative evolution and developmental progress.

The Governor also highlighted the potential of the International Trade Centre at Avakhung to promote cross-border trade and strengthen connectivity with Southeast Asia under the Government of India's Act East Policy.

He further stressed the need to harness Meluri's mineral resources, tourism potential, and agriculture and horticulture sectors to drive sustainable economic growth, while ensuring environmental protection and safeguarding the interests of local communities.

Emphasising the importance of essential services, the Governor called for strengthening education, healthcare, drinking water supply, electricity and digital connectivity to improve the quality of life of the people. He reiterated that the district's natural resources and economic opportunities should be utilised responsibly to ensure inclusive and sustainable development, with due consideration for environmental conservation and the welfare of local communities.

Calling for coordinated efforts, the Governor urged government departments to work with a sense of urgency and a clear vision to address developmental needs and unlock the district's potential. He also encouraged the people of Meluri to actively participate in the development process.

Expressing confidence in the district's future, he said Meluri, as Nagaland's youngest district, could emerge as a model border district that is peaceful, well-connected, environmentally responsible and economically vibrant, contributing to the progress of Nagaland and India's engagement with Southeast Asia.

Of Nagaland's 17 districts, six easternmost districts share an unfenced border of around 215 km with Myanmar.