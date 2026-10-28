Inaugural Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank
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Summit explores business continuity and intergenerational wealth transfer
More than 60 speakers and around 3,000 expected participants
Governance, succession and intelligent transformation lead discussions
Day one honours Forbes Middle East's Top Arab Family Businesses 2026
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