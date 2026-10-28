NBF Delivered Its Best Nine Months Net Profit After Tax Exceeding AED 1 Billion, Up 10.5% Vs 30 September 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NBF is pleased to announce its results today for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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NBF recorded year-on-year growth of 10.5% to close the nine-month period at a net profit before tax of AED 1.15 billion compared to AED 1.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Further, NBF posted its best ever net profit after tax for a nine-month period, amounting to AED 1 billion, compared to AED 945.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025 with a corporate tax charge of AED 104 million. On the back of a strong Q3 2026 performance, NBF posted a net profit after tax of AED 355.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, a rise of 11.1% over the corresponding quarter of 2025. These robust set of results reflect the resilience of the bank's core business model and the strength of its asset and liability management practices in the face of the evolving and changing operating environment. This strong performance was further supported by lower impairment charges, coupled with effective cost discipline and prudent management of risk, underscoring the bank's ability to navigate a challenging operating environment successfully.
NBF posted an operating profit of AED 1.5 billion for the nine-month period, up 3.3% compared to AED 1.45 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, and up 11.3% for the three-month period ended 30 September 2026 over the corresponding period of 2025. This reflects the balanced business growth with disciplined asset and liability management, investments in its people, customers, process, technology, compliance and governance in line with NBF's long-term strategy.
Operating income reached AED 2.1 billion, up 2.7% compared to AED 2 billion in the corresponding period of 2025; and up 4.9% for the three-month period ended 30 September 2026 over the corresponding period of 2025. This reflects the enhanced focus on business segment growth, proactive asset and liability management and the bank's focus on customer centricity, cost efficiency and operational excellence. Principal comments include:
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Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities grew 5.4% to AED 1.5 billion for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 compared to AED 1.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. It was up 3.6% for the three-month period ended 30 September 2026 compared to the corresponding period of 2025.
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