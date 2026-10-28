Embraer And Austrian Airlines Sign Component Pool Program Agreement For E-Jets Fleet

Amsterdam, October, 2026 – Embraer NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3 and Austrian Airlines have entered into a Component Pool Program agreement covering the airline's fleet of currently 13 E195 aircraft. The agreement provides access to comprehensive component support solutions aimed at maintaining high levels of fleet availability. The Pool Program covers more than 300 aircraft components and includes advanced exchange, repair and overhaul services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Our Pool Program is designed to simplify component management while helping operators maximize aircraft availability and reduce maintenance-related costs. We are pleased to support Austrian Airlines with a solution that combines inventory access, repair capabilities and technical expertise, allowing the airline to focus on delivering an outstanding travel experience,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

Embraer's Pool Program offers comprehensive component support to airlines worldwide, leveraging the company's technical expertise and extensive services network. The program delivers significant savings and economies in component repair and inventory holding costs, reduces warehousing needs, and operates within a framework of guaranteed performance levels. Embraer Services & Support provides a wide range of customized solutions designed to enhance aftersales experience and support the growing global fleet of Embraer aircraft.

About Embraer:

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, as well as providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats capacity and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.