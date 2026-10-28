MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October – Imagine waking up to breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline, sliding into your own private swimming pool before breakfast, and spending the day entirely on your terms. No crowded pool decks, no schedules, just uninterrupted moments of relaxation. Tucked along the historic Dubai Creek,invite guests to discover a different kind of luxury staycation, where the swimming pool is not simply a hotel amenity, but part of your own private sanctuary. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At the heart of the experience is the, an exclusive selection of suites and apartments featuring private indoor temperature-controlled swimming pools. Designed for those who appreciate privacy without compromising on five-star hospitality, the collection transforms an ordinary hotel stay into something altogether more personal.

From intimate escapes for two to spacious family getaways, the collection offers an experience tailored to different occasions. At Al Bandar Rotana, elegantly appointed suites create an inviting setting for romantic weekends, anniversaries and special celebrations. Meanwhile, Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offers the comfort of spacious serviced apartments, including selected one- and two-bedroom options with private pools, ideal for families seeking room to unwind together.

Each private pool accommodation offers the freedom to enjoy a refreshing dip at any time, whatever the weather. Ambient lighting, comfortable lounging spaces and thoughtfully designed interiors create an atmosphere of effortless relaxation, while selected skyline suites and apartments frame panoramic views of Dubai Creek and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Whether it's a leisurely morning by the water, a romantic evening for two or a family celebration, every moment feels entirely your own.

“Today's travellers are looking for experiences that feel personal, meaningful and memorable,” said.“With our Private Pool Collection, we wanted to offer something beyond the traditional hotel stay - a private retreat where couples can reconnect, families can create special memories and guests can celebrate life's moments in their own way. Combined with our distinctive Dubai Creek location and Rotana's warm hospitality, it is an experience designed to make every stay feel exceptional.”

Beyond the privacy of their suites and apartments, guests can explore the hotels' collection of dining and leisure experiences.

Perched on the 18th floor,offers authentic Italian flavours alongside sweeping views of Dubai Creek and the Burj Khalifa - an inviting setting for sunset aperitivo and romantic rooftop dinners.brings a lively atmosphere with relaxed dining and entertainment, whileoffers international flavours and family-friendly Sunday brunches.

For an elevated stay, eligible accommodation categories also include access to, with personalised services, breakfast, afternoon tea and evening refreshments.

Guests can further enjoy the rooftop swimming pool, fitness facilities and the convenience of staying close to Dubai's cultural and historic attractions, including the traditional Gold and Spice Souks.

Perfect for a romantic staycation, a family weekend, a birthday surprise or simply an indulgent break from everyday life, the Private Pool Collection offers a refreshing perspective on luxury in Dubai.

And perhaps that is the greatest luxury of all: the freedom to do absolutely nothing, or make every moment unforgettable, in the privacy of your own pool.