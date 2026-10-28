Velaris Markets Offers MT5 Trading With No Minimum Deposit And Spreads From 0.0 Pips

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The two services share one brand but run on separate terms; the prop programme is an evaluation on simulated accounts, not a brokerage service. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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- Velaris Markets gives traders two distinct ways to reach the markets under a single brand. On the brokerage side, clients trade CFDs on forex, indices and commodities through MetaTrader 5. On the prop side, the firm runs trading challenges on simulated accounts of up to $100,000; traders who pass and verify their identity are issued a funded simulated account and keep 80% of the profit earned on it, paid out as a reward. Both services went live in July 2026.

The Standard account carries spreads from 1.2 pips with no commission, while the ECN account tightens spreads to 0.0 pips in exchange for a $7-per-lot round-turn commission on forex and metals. No minimum deposit applies to either. Leverage reaches up to 1:200 on FX pairs and steps down across other asset classes. Inside the client portal, traders can also mirror a strategy provider through copy trading or allocate into Money Management (PAMM) pools run by designated pool managers.

The prop programme offers 1-Step challenges sized from $2,500 to $25,000 and 2-Step challenges from $2,500 to $100,000, all on MT5, for a single fee beginning at $29. There is no deadline to clear an evaluation. Once a trader passes and completes identity verification, a funded account of matching size follows. Payouts are processed on 14-day cycles, with every request answered inside 48 hours. On the 2-Step route, the entry fee is refunded with the first payout.

“Look at the firms that last in this space and they almost always run a brokerage and a prop arm side by side - the two reinforce each other and strengthen the brand,” said Yasen Dimitrov, Director of Velaris Markets.“Someone holding a few hundred dollars really faces one decision: put that capital directly into the market, or spend a small fee to demonstrate a strategy on a far larger simulated account. With us, that same trader can open a broker account without any minimum, or take on a $2,500 2-Step challenge for $29, with the fee as the only thing at risk.”

Support is shared across both services. Live chat stays open around the clock, with an AI assistant handling the first response before passing the conversation to the support team, which operates Monday to Friday. The goal is to settle the matter within the chat itself rather than log a ticket for a later reply.

The brokerage sits at velarismarket and the prop service at velarismarket. Neither is open to citizens or residents of the United States or of sanctioned jurisdictions, with the complete lists set out in each service's terms.

Velaris Markets Limited is incorporated in Saint Lucia, registered in January 2026 under company number 2026-00083. It is not licensed by a financial regulator. At the brokerage, client funds are kept separate from the company's operating funds. The prop service is not a brokerage service and is not a regulated financial service; it is an evaluation programme conducted on demo accounts.