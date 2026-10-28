ART Fertility Clinics And Dawn-Bio Partner To Advance IVF Research And Evaluate New Technologies In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi continues to advance reproductive health research to better understand the factors that influence fertility outcomes and explore new possibilities for people seeking to build a family. Supporting this ambition, ART Fertility Clinics, a member of IVI Institute, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with dawn-bio GmbH, a Vienna-based biotechnology company, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 (ADFHS) to establish a research collaboration in reproductive medicine in the Emirate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the MoU was signed by Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, and Dr. Peter Greiner, Co-Founder and CEO, dawn-bio.

Under the agreement, the partners plan to conduct a clinical investigation of dawn-bio's IVF culture system, OffspringTM, at ART Fertility Clinics in Abu Dhabi. The system relates to the laboratory environment in which embryos develop during IVF. The collaboration also covers joint research in embryo culture and reproductive medicine, with scientific publications intended to share the findings with the wider research community.

The planned investigation brings together ART Fertility Clinics' clinical and embryology expertise and dawn-bio's research into the earliest stages of embryo development. It aims to generate clinical evidence on the investigational system and contribute to understanding how laboratory conditions may influence embryo development.

“We welcome this collaboration, which adds to Abu Dhabi's growing reproductive health research capabilities by connecting international biotechnology expertise with specialist fertility care. Through clear regulatory pathways and oversight, we enable responsible innovation that can inform future care and support more people in their hopes of building a family, further cementing the Emirate's position as a leading destination for reproductive health.”

“Research is how fertility care moves forward. This collaboration lets our clinicians and embryologists contribute to rigorous, internationally standardised research from Abu Dhabi, while patient safety and informed choice remains at the centre of everything we do.”

“ART Fertility Clinics brings deep clinical and embryology expertise and a strong commitment to research quality. We look forward to working with their team to generate robust clinical evidence on OffspringTM.”

Dawn-bio will sponsor the investigation, while ART Fertility Clinics will serve as the study site. The partners aim to enroll the first participant in 2027 and will follow internationally recognised standards for medical-device research, alongside approval from the DoH Ethics committee. Participation will be voluntary and will not alter patients' treatment decisions or standard of care. Study data will be coded to protect participants' identities and will be handled in accordance with applicable UAE and EU data protection laws.

Abu Dhabi is advancing an integrated ecosystem that supports individuals and families throughout their reproductive health journey. Through the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health, genetic screening programmes and the Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, the Emirate is strengthening prevention, fertility care and research, translating innovation into better outcomes and reinforcing its position as a global capital for the future of reproductive health.

Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) is the annual flagship gathering of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, a year-round platform for global collaboration curated and convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) together with the Founding Partners, PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and Mubadala BIO. Under the theme 'To Sense Is to Predict', ADFHS 2026 brings global experts and partners together to explore how earlier insight can support informed decisions, timely intervention and care better suited to people's needs.

Four impact areas will guide the Summit's discussions and initiatives: Longevity & Precision Health; Digital Health & AI; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; and Investment in Life Sciences. Together, they support Abu Dhabi's ambition to turn earlier insight into earlier action and better care, helping people live longer, healthier lives.

For more information, visit Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi