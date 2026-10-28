Trying To Lose Weight? These 6 Teas May Help Support Your Healthy Daily Routine

From green tea to ginger tea, certain teas play a massive role in helping you lose weight naturally. For lasting results, combine tea with balanced meals, regular exercise, adequate sleep and healthy habits.

Losing weight is not just about eating less or exercising more. Choosing healthier drinks can also help you manage your daily calorie intake. Tea is a popular option because unsweetened tea contains very few calories and provides plant compounds called phytochemicals. However, no tea can make body fat disappear on its own. A balanced diet, regular physical activity and good sleep remain important for healthy, lasting weight loss.

Here are six teas that may support weight management when included in a healthy lifestyle.

Green tea contains catechins, a group of plant compounds with antioxidant properties. One of these is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Green tea also contains caffeine, which can slightly increase energy use in the body.

Some research suggests that the combination of catechins and caffeine may have a small effect on fat metabolism. However, the amount of weight people lose from drinking green tea alone is usually limited. Unsweetened green tea is a good alternative to sugary drinks because it adds very few calories to your diet.

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea made from partially oxidised tea leaves. It falls between green and black tea in terms of processing. It contains polyphenols, including catechins, as well as caffeine.

These compounds have antioxidant properties, and some early research suggests that oolong tea may affect how the body uses energy and breaks down fat. However, more research is needed to establish its effects on long-term weight loss. Drinking it without sugar or sweetened flavourings can help keep your calorie intake low.

Ginger tea is made by steeping fresh ginger slices or ginger pieces in hot water. Ginger contains active compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Some studies suggest that ginger may help with feelings of fullness and certain measures of blood sugar control. However, evidence that ginger tea directly reduces hunger or causes significant weight loss is limited. It can still be a useful, low-calorie drink, especially when prepared without added sugar.

Hibiscus tea is made by steeping dried hibiscus flowers in hot water. It has a naturally tangy taste and a deep red colour. The flowers contain anthocyanins and other plant compounds with antioxidant properties.

Some research suggests that hibiscus preparations may help support healthy blood pressure, although the evidence varies and is not conclusive for every product. There is not enough strong evidence to say that hibiscus tea directly causes weight loss. For a simple drink, steep the dried flowers in hot water and add lemon if you like. Avoid adding too much honey or sugar.

Peppermint tea is prepared by steeping fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water. It is naturally caffeine-free and can be a refreshing alternative to sweetened drinks.

Peppermint may help some people manage indigestion and abdominal discomfort. However, evidence that peppermint tea directly reduces body fat or appetite is limited. Peppermint leaf tea should also not be confused with concentrated peppermint oil, which is used for different purposes. If you experience acid reflux, peppermint may make your symptoms worse.

For a simple version, steep the leaves in hot water and drink the tea without sugar. You can add a little lemon for flavour.

Cinnamon tea is made by steeping a cinnamon stick in hot water. Cinnamon contains plant compounds that have been studied for their possible effects on blood sugar regulation.

Some research suggests that cinnamon may influence blood sugar and insulin-related measures, but the findings are mixed. There is no strong evidence that cinnamon tea directly burns fat or produces substantial weight loss. It can, however, replace high-calorie drinks and help add flavour without relying on sugar.

Drink it without added sweeteners to keep the calorie count low. Avoid consuming large amounts of cinnamon regularly, particularly cassia cinnamon, which can contain coumarin that may harm the liver in high doses.

Can Tea Alone Help You Lose Weight?

Tea can support a weight-management plan, mainly when it replaces sugary drinks and helps reduce your overall calorie intake. Green tea and oolong tea contain caffeine, but their effects on metabolism are modest. Ginger, hibiscus, peppermint and cinnamon teas may offer other benefits, although strong evidence for direct weight loss is lacking.

For lasting results, combine unsweetened tea with balanced meals, regular exercise, enough sleep and consistent healthy habits. If you take medicines or have an existing health condition, check with a healthcare professional before regularly using herbal teas for medicinal purposes.