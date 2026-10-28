Rajnath Singh Reviews Strategic Defence Ties With Philippine Leader

Defence Minister Strengthens Ties with Philippines

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto C Teodoro Jr., on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu, Philippines. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed avenues to further strengthen their strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on maritime security and joint defence production.

In his opening remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's strong ties with the Philippines. He said that“India remains committed to fostering a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.” Both leaders exchanged gifts at the conclusion of the meeting. The gifts presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also included a replica of the Combat Medical Care Simulator. Notably, the Indian Army has donated a Virtual Reality-Based Combat Medical Care Simulator (VR-CMC) to the Philippine Army. The donation was symbolically marked by a formal turnover during the bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. The actual simulator is already with the Philippine Army.

Diplomatic Engagements at ADMM-Plus

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh held talks with South Korean Minister of National Defence Kang Shin-Chul to review bilateral defence cooperation and explore opportunities for co-developing military technologies. In a post on X, Singh said the two sides discussed ways to expand defence cooperation and strengthen regional security in the Indo-Pacific. He also recalled his previous visit to South Korea and expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him. Singh also met Singaporean Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, reaffirming the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral relations and defence cooperation. On Wednesday, Singh held six bilateral meetings with counterparts from the United States, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister is scheduled to represent India at the ADMM-Plus and address shared regional and international security concerns. Earlier, while interacting with members of the Indian community in Cebu, Singh highlighted India's growing defence preparedness and said the country does not provoke others but responds firmly when provoked. He also referred to India's defence cooperation with the Philippines, including Manila's acquisition of the BrahMos missile system from India. (ANI)

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