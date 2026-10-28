Demining Operations Underway For Humanitarian Mission In Oleshky Town

Progress on Oleshky Humanitarian Mission

Preparations for a joint humanitarian mission to assist civilians in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky are progressing, with route demining operations officially underway following an incident-free ceasefire, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced. The localised humanitarian agreement, negotiated alongside Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, was brokered with the direct mediation of US First Lady Melania Trump.

Updating the public on the status of operations, Lubinets confirmed that designated transit routes are actively being cleared of landmines to ensure safe access for aid deliveries and facilitate civilian passage. "Since October 27, the ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas, and the parties have been observing it," Lubinets stated in a post on X. "Route demining is currently underway. This is a crucial step toward ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and enabling civilians who wish to leave the city to do so."

Implementation and Coordination

Lubinets emphasised that the negotiating teams are working closely to execute the planned humanitarian efforts safely. "Within the framework of the agreement reached by Yana Lantratova and me as heads of the negotiating teams, we continue working to implement the mission," Lubinets noted. "Our shared goal is to ensure that people receive assistance and have the opportunity to reach safety. We remain committed to this effort, putting the lives and safety of civilians first."

Ongoing Ceasefire Status

The update on demining follows Lubinets' earlier confirmation that the temporary cessation of hostilities in Oleshky had held for over a day without conflict. "30 hours of the ceasefire in Oleshky have passed without a single incident," Lubinets reported in a prior statement. "This has been made possible, in particular, by ongoing communication between me and Yana Lantratova, Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights. We remain in contact and coordinate efforts to implement the agreements reached."

International Diplomatic Efforts

Highlighting international coordination behind the humanitarian corridor, Lubinets expressed gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump and her diplomatic team for facilitating the dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow. "I would like to express my special gratitude to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, who is personally dedicating her time and attention to this humanitarian mission and to helping civilians in Oleshky," Lubinets added. "Her direct involvement and coordination of efforts between the parties are an important part of this process. I also thank her entire team for their consistent support, ongoing communication, and every effort they have made."

Reiterating the core mandate of the operation, Lubinets concluded, "Our shared goal is to ensure that civilians in Oleshky receive assistance and to create the conditions for the safe departure of those who need it. We continue our work. What matters most is people's lives and safety." His remarks come after US First Lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

In a post on X, Melania said,“THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire's geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has confirmed.” The announcement follows a White House statement issued on October 23, which said Melania had secured a localised ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to facilitate humanitarian relief and civilian evacuations through a designated safe passageway.

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