BNP Paribas Group: RELEASE OF THE 3Rd AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025
RELEASE OF THE 3 r d AMENDMENT
TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 28 October 2026
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 3rd amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025.
This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 28 October 2026 and is listed under n° D.26-0113-A03.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.
Attachment
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Release of the 3rd amendment URD 2025
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