BNP Paribas Group: RELEASE OF THE 3Rd AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

RELEASE OF THE 3 r d AMENDMENT

TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 28 October 2026

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 3rd amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2025.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 28 October 2026 and is listed under n° D.26-0113-A03.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.

Attachment

Release of the 3rd amendment URD 2025