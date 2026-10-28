When Disaster Strikes, Recreation Facilities Become Essential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Recreation Facilities Association (ORFA) wrapped up its annual Symposium this week focused on the vital role of recreation facilities in emergency management planning.

“While your local arena may be a designated evacuation centre, much of Ontario's recreation infrastructure was not built for emergency management,” said Terry Piche, ORFA's Director, Training, Research and Development.“A lot of our arenas and recreation centres are more than 50 years old and don't have the amenities people need in an emergency.”

ORFA wants governments and communities to understand that investing in recreation infrastructure is also an investment in keeping people safe when disasters happen. These buildings, and the people who run them, often become essential services during a crisis.

In many communities, an arena or recreation centre is named in the emergency management plan simply because it is large enough to hold hundreds of people. However, are these facilities ready for an emergency? In many cases, the answer is no. Can the facility keep the lights and heat on during a multi-day power outage? Can it provide safe indoor air during wildfire smoke or extreme heat? Are entrances and washrooms accessible? Is there a place to charge phones? Are there showers, toilets and places to prepare and refrigerate good? Are staff trained to convert an arena into an evacuation centre? These are critical questions for governments and communities to evaluate.

As extreme weather events, including wildfires and flooding, become more common, many communities have firsthand experience in repurposing recreation infrastructure in an emergency:



In summer 2026, many recreation facilities, such as Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay and Mountjoy Arena in Timmins, were set up as evacuation centres for people fleeing and returning home from wildfires across Northern Ontario. In March 2025, a severe ice storm hit central and eastern Ontario causing significant damage and generating approximately $11 million in unplanned costs for the City of Peterborough, including expenses for warming centres.



At the Symposium, held in Markham on October 26 and 27, participants heard from experts on topics including extreme weather response, community event safety, digital risks of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, retrofitting community facilities for emergency response, post-pandemic lessons learned and more. More information about the vital role of recreation infrastructure in emergency management is available at .

For more information, contact: Jacqueline Demers, ..., 416-859-6250

The Ontario Recreation Facilities Association provides leadership in professional development, and in products and services for its members who operate and manage recreation facilities in municipalities, educational institutions, government agencies, First Nations communities and in the private recreation sector.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at