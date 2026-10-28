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Real Canadian Superstore® And Canadian Hockey League Launch Sixth Annual Jersey Design Contest, Building On $1 Million Raised For President's Choice Children's Charity®


Date: 2026-10-28 01:16:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Young fans in 32 CHL markets can see their creativity take the ice while helping feed children across Canada.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Canadian Superstore® and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are bringing back the CHL x Superstore Jersey Design Contest for its sixth season, inviting young fans in 32 markets across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to design a jersey for their favourite team.

Building on a milestone of $1 million raised for President's Choice Children's Charity (PCCC) through jersey auctions over its first five seasons, the program gives fans a chance to turn their creativity into support for children across Canada. Since launching in March 2021 with 25 participating markets, the contest has grown to reach 32 communities across nine provinces.

The efforts of CHL clubs, local stores and their communities have been central to that impact. From encouraging young fans to submit designs to hosting special game nights and jersey auctions, they help bring each winning design to life while raising funds to help feed children.

"Hockey brings Canadians together, and this partnership allows us to turn that passion into meaningful community impact," said Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Raising over $1 million for President's Choice Children's Charity in five years is an incredible milestone, and we're excited to build on that momentum with more opportunities for fans and families to get involved."

“For a young fan, seeing their favourite team take the ice in a jersey they designed is an unforgettable moment,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL.“Our clubs, local stores and fans have made those moments possible while helping raise $1 million for President's Choice Children's Charity. We're proud to build on that achievement with Real Canadian Superstore in our sixth season and give more young fans the chance to be part of something that supports children across Canada.”

Running from October 22 to November 12, 2026, the contest is open to eligible Canadian residents aged 16 and under. Fans can download a template for a participating club and submit their design through the contest website by 11 p.m. ET on November 12.

One winner in each of the 32 participating markets will have their design brought to life as a jersey worn by their team during a special home game between January and March 2027. Each winner will also receive a team-autographed jersey featuring their design and four tickets to their club's designated game night. Afterwards, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting PCCC.

Winning designs have brought young fans' imaginations and hometown pride to the ice. During the 2025–26 season, Remy Maldre's Halifax Mooseheads jersey featured the city's Old Town Clock, inspired by walks to games with his parents. Natalie Hamilton, 11, created an ice cream-themed jersey for the Saskatoon Blades, while six-year-old Maxim designed pink and orange jerseys for the Sudbury Wolves' Family Day game.

Beyond the contest, participating Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Atlantic Superstore® and Dominion® Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador will connect with fans at CHL game nights between January and March 2027 with in-arena booths, giveaways and activities during TV timeouts, while also hosting events in their local communities. The season will culminate with the Memorial Cup in May 2027.

For contest details, eligibility, and how to enter, visit the contest website.

Participating clubs

League Participating Clubs
WHL (14) Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Penticton Vees, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Victoria Royals
OHL (12) Barrie Colts, Brampton Steelheads, Brantford Bulldogs, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, Niagara IceDogs, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67's, Peterborough Petes, Sarnia Sting, Sudbury Wolves, Windsor Spitfires
QMJHL (6) Cape Breton Eagles, Charlottetown Islanders, Halifax Mooseheads, Moncton Wildcats, Newfoundland Regiment, Saint John Sea Dogs


 About Loblaw Companies Limited
 Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world's largest development hockey league, featuring 52 Canadian and nine American teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) than any other league and supports student-athletes through significant investment in education and scholarship programs. Each year, nearly 1,000 CHL graduates receive support through WHL, OHL, and QMJHL scholarship programs, with CHL clubs investing nearly $10 million annually in player education and scholarship support. During the 2025-26 NHL season, more than 475 CHL alumni were among the 1,038 players to appear in at least one game. At the 2026 NHL Draft, 106 CHL-developed players were selected - the most of any development league worldwide and the CHL's highest total since 2010 - including 16 first-round picks. For more information, please visit chl.ca.

Media Contacts
Christopher Séguin, Manager, Media Relations, Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
437-431-0651
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Loblaw Companies Limited
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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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