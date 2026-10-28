Real Canadian Superstore® And Canadian Hockey League Launch Sixth Annual Jersey Design Contest, Building On $1 Million Raised For President's Choice Children's Charity®

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Canadian Superstore® and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are bringing back the CHL x Superstore Jersey Design Contest for its sixth season, inviting young fans in 32 markets across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to design a jersey for their favourite team.

Building on a milestone of $1 million raised for President's Choice Children's Charity (PCCC) through jersey auctions over its first five seasons, the program gives fans a chance to turn their creativity into support for children across Canada. Since launching in March 2021 with 25 participating markets, the contest has grown to reach 32 communities across nine provinces.

The efforts of CHL clubs, local stores and their communities have been central to that impact. From encouraging young fans to submit designs to hosting special game nights and jersey auctions, they help bring each winning design to life while raising funds to help feed children.

"Hockey brings Canadians together, and this partnership allows us to turn that passion into meaningful community impact," said Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Raising over $1 million for President's Choice Children's Charity in five years is an incredible milestone, and we're excited to build on that momentum with more opportunities for fans and families to get involved."

“For a young fan, seeing their favourite team take the ice in a jersey they designed is an unforgettable moment,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL.“Our clubs, local stores and fans have made those moments possible while helping raise $1 million for President's Choice Children's Charity. We're proud to build on that achievement with Real Canadian Superstore in our sixth season and give more young fans the chance to be part of something that supports children across Canada.”

Running from October 22 to November 12, 2026, the contest is open to eligible Canadian residents aged 16 and under. Fans can download a template for a participating club and submit their design through the contest website by 11 p.m. ET on November 12.

One winner in each of the 32 participating markets will have their design brought to life as a jersey worn by their team during a special home game between January and March 2027. Each winner will also receive a team-autographed jersey featuring their design and four tickets to their club's designated game night. Afterwards, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting PCCC.

Winning designs have brought young fans' imaginations and hometown pride to the ice. During the 2025–26 season, Remy Maldre's Halifax Mooseheads jersey featured the city's Old Town Clock, inspired by walks to games with his parents. Natalie Hamilton, 11, created an ice cream-themed jersey for the Saskatoon Blades, while six-year-old Maxim designed pink and orange jerseys for the Sudbury Wolves' Family Day game.

Beyond the contest, participating Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Atlantic Superstore® and Dominion® Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador will connect with fans at CHL game nights between January and March 2027 with in-arena booths, giveaways and activities during TV timeouts, while also hosting events in their local communities. The season will culminate with the Memorial Cup in May 2027.

For contest details, eligibility, and how to enter, visit the contest website.

Participating clubs