Real Canadian Superstore® And Canadian Hockey League Launch Sixth Annual Jersey Design Contest, Building On $1 Million Raised For President's Choice Children's Charity®
|League
|Participating Clubs
|WHL (14)
|Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Penticton Vees, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Victoria Royals
|OHL (12)
|Barrie Colts, Brampton Steelheads, Brantford Bulldogs, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, Niagara IceDogs, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67's, Peterborough Petes, Sarnia Sting, Sudbury Wolves, Windsor Spitfires
|QMJHL (6)
|Cape Breton Eagles, Charlottetown Islanders, Halifax Mooseheads, Moncton Wildcats, Newfoundland Regiment, Saint John Sea Dogs
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at
About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world's largest development hockey league, featuring 52 Canadian and nine American teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) than any other league and supports student-athletes through significant investment in education and scholarship programs. Each year, nearly 1,000 CHL graduates receive support through WHL, OHL, and QMJHL scholarship programs, with CHL clubs investing nearly $10 million annually in player education and scholarship support. During the 2025-26 NHL season, more than 475 CHL alumni were among the 1,038 players to appear in at least one game. At the 2026 NHL Draft, 106 CHL-developed players were selected - the most of any development league worldwide and the CHL's highest total since 2010 - including 16 first-round picks. For more information, please visit chl.ca.
Media Contacts
Christopher Séguin, Manager, Media Relations, Canadian Hockey League (CHL)
437-431-0651
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Loblaw Companies Limited
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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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