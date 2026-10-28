Webull And Sentinel AI Launch Pilot Program Bringing Public Companies To Retail Investors At The Point Of Trade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program pairs Webull Corporate Connect with Sentinelʼs retail narrative intelligence, so public companies can answer what retail investors are asking on the page where they trade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Webull and Sentinel AI today announced a joint pilot program that gives public companies a new way to engage retail investors. The pilot program gives a listed company a direct channel to retail investors through their page on Webullʼs Corporate Connect Service, where retail investors can interact with it at the point of trade, Sentinel AIʼs real time visibility into the bullish and bearish narratives forming around its stock across social platforms and online news, and a response shaped with their IR team.

Retail investors accounted for as much as 36% of US stock market trading in 2025, according to JPMorgan, against a ten-year average of roughly 12%. The conversation that shapes how those investors see a company happens every day across social platforms and online news, and most companies still reach retail investors with generic updates through channels they do not use when they decide to buy.

Webull Corporate Connect gives public companies a verified page inside the Webull app where they can publish news and updates, answer investor questions, and build a following among Webullʼs more than 29 million registered users worldwide. Investors who follow a company receive a notification each time it posts.

Michael Christoph, Head of Capital Markets, Webull:“Corporate Connect was built to give public companies a direct line to retail investors. Pairing it with Sentinelʼs narrative data means the companies on our platform will be posting content that answers what our users are actually asking. That is good for the companies, and it is good for the investors who follow them on Webull.ˮ

The program is built to connect public companies and retail investors more meaningfully. Webull puts company updates in front of retail investors on the companyʼs Corporate Connect page, Sentinel gives each company a real time read on retail sentiment and the narratives behind it, and the companyʼs IR team turns that read into updates the company approves. Investors get a company that hears them and answers, in the place where they already follow and trade the stock.

Krishan Arora, Founder and CEO, Sentinel AI:“Retail investors act on stories before they act on fundamentals, and those stories form on social media every day. Sentinel detects the narratives moving a stock; this program closes the loop by putting the companyʼs response in front of investors at the point of trade. Webull brings the audience and Sentinel brings the intelligence, allowing direct communication, access and trading within a trusted environment.ˮ

Mark Roberts, Managing Partner, The Blueshirt Group:“Retail investors are a growing part of our clientsʼ shareholder base, and most companies still reach them with the same tools they used a decade ago. The Sentinel offering provides real-time insight into what retail investors are saying, which in turn can better inform the effectiveness of public companiesʼ messaging.ˮ

The pilot begins with a select group of public companies, with expansion planned after the initial results. Public companies and investor relations firms interested in the program can contact the parties below.

About Webull

Webull Corporation NASDAQ: BULL owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on global infrastructure and AI technologies. Webull offers investment services in 18 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America through a network of licensed brokerages and serves more than 29 million registered users worldwide. Through Webull Corporate Connect, verified public companies publish news and updates and answer investor questions directly inside the Webull app.

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About Sentinel AI

Sentinel AI is the leading retail sentiment and narrative intelligence platform for public companies and their IR teams. Retail investors now drive 36% of US stock market trading activity, and they act on stories before they act on fundamentals. Sentinel detects the narratives and sentiment shifts moving a stock across social media and online news in real time, links them to the issuer's SEC filings, and arms IR teams with the intelligence and draft responses to amplify bullish sentiment and address bearish narratives as they form. More than 200 public companies, representing over $250 billion in combined market capitalization, rely on Sentinel. Sentinel AI is part of the Narravance ecosystem.

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