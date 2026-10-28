Reset By Auna Introduces Regen Medical RCT Shockwave Therapy For Natural Pain Relief And Recovery In Calabasas, CA

Auna Simon, founder of Reset by Auna, leads a restorative healing session at her Calabasas, California studio, where clients can now pair her integrative bodywork with ReGen Medical RCT shockwave therapy.

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reset by Auna, the integrative wellness practice of certified lymphatic drainage body-worker Auna Simon, announces the addition of the ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device, an advanced non-invasive technology now available at its Calabasas, California studio. This next-generation system is designed to ease pain, support recovery, and restore mobility by activating the body's natural regenerative processes.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device utilizes proprietary focused electromagnetic acoustic energy wave technology to stimulate cellular repair and long-term healing. By delivering targeted energy to affected tissue, the therapy supports collagen production, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, breaks down calcium deposits, and accelerates tissue recovery. This approach addresses the underlying sources of chronic discomfort and movement limitations without surgery, injections, or medication.Shockwave therapy is widely used in musculoskeletal care and recovery. ReGen Medical RCT shockwave therapy represents an advancement by offering precise deep tissue penetration in a client-friendly and cost-effective format. Sessions are needle-free, drug-free, and require no downtime, making them accessible to individuals seeking natural alternatives to traditional pain management.“My work has always been about helping the body heal itself, not masking symptoms with quick fixes. ReGen Medical RCT gives my clients a needle-free, drug-free option that works with the body's own wisdom to relieve pain and help them move freely again,” said Auna Simon, founder of Reset by Auna.Reset by Auna integrates shockwave therapy into its whole-person approach to healing. Sessions can be paired with lymphatic drainage massage, offered in both the Dr. Vodder and Brazilian Contouring methods, to further support circulation and reduce inflammation. Clients can then continue their progress through yoga and fitness classes that rebuild strength, mobility, and confidence. This combined approach is designed to help the body respond more effectively, improve movement quality, and support results that hold over time.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device can be used on many areas of the body, including the knees, shoulders, elbows, hips, back, wrists, feet, and legs. Each session is personalized to support chronic tension and discomfort, active lifestyles, recovery from physical strain, and mobility restrictions, for women and men at every age and stage of life.About Reset by AunaReset by Auna is an integrative wellness practice based in Calabasas, California, serving women, men, and couples throughout the Los Angeles area. Founded by Auna Simon, a certified lymphatic drainage body-worker, yoga instructor, and life coach with more than twenty years of experience in the fitness and wellness industry, the practice blends hands-on bodywork, mindful movement, and heart-centered guidance to support the whole person physically, emotionally, and energetically. Offerings include lymphatic drainage massage, healing sessions, personal life coaching, bioenergetic wellness sessions, yoga, fitness classes, boxing, personal training, and immersive retreats and workshops. Rather than one-size-fits-all solutions, Reset by Auna meets each client where they are and helps them reconnect with their body's innate wisdom, building habits that support lasting vitality from the inside out.

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Reset by Auna Introduces ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Therapy for Natural Pain Relief and Recovery in Calabasas, CA News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 28, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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