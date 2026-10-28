New US Based E-Foil Racing League Kicks Off At The UIM E1 World Championship In Miami November 13-15Th

Foil Racing League Launch November 13-15 - Miami

US-based premier flatwater eFoil racing league debuts November 13–15, ahead of a national tour in 2027

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foil Racing League (FRL), the U.S. league for flatwater eFoil racing, today announced its first race weekend in Miami, presented by lead sponsor UBS Bank with support from Aerofoils, Land Rover Coral Gables, Lift, and Waydoo. FRL riders race a showcase at the E1 Miami GP 2026 on Friday, November 13, followed by the Miami Foil GP at historic Miami Marine Stadium on Sunday, November 15. The weekend kicks off FRL's 2027 national tour.Friday, November 13th: Launching with E1:On Friday, November 13, FRL riders race a showcase at the E1 Miami GP 2026, the electric powerboat championship's season-finale double-header, putting competitive eFoiling in front of one of the biggest audiences in electric racing on the water.Sunday, November 15th: The Miami Foil GP at Miami Marine StadiumOn Sunday, November 15, the world's best eFoil racers compete at Miami Marine Stadium across Pro, Open Men, Women and Youth fields. Pool play on short buoy courses leads to bracket finals, and the day closes with the Enduro, a six-mile race around the stadium basin.“Everyone remembers their first flight on a foil. It's silent, it's fast, and it's easy to get hooked on that feeling. There's nothing really like it,” said Jamie Finn, Co-Founder and CEO of Foil Racing League.“FRL gives American foilers a place to race, and gives the foil-curious a chance to watch the best riders in the world, then get on a foil themselves. Miami is lap one. In 2027, we take flight nationwide.”The 2027 Tour:Backed by UBS and the sport's top brands, Miami launches FRL's 2027 national tour of flatwater stops across the U.S., where riders will earn points toward a national ranking. Stops, host cities, dates and tour partners will be announced in the coming months.Attending:The Miami Foil GP runs Sunday, November 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149. Admission is free, and all-day parking is $20. [Add E1 ticketing details for Friday.]About Foil Racing League:Founded by Jamie Finn and watersports legend Brian Grubb, Foil Racing League is the U.S. professional league for flatwater eFoil racing, bringing the world's best riders to America's lakes, bays and waterways. Headquartered in Miami, FRL debuts in November 2026 ahead of a national tour in 2027. Its mission is to grow the sport by showcasing elite racing and making it accessible to riders at every level.For more information, visit foilracingleague or @foilracingAbout the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIFE1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat Championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities.The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Monaco, Lake Como, Lagos and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Kuzma and Didier Drogba from the world of sport.E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds.For the latest news and updates, follow @E1Series on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.#ChampionsOfTheWaterMedia Contact...

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New US Based e-Foil Racing League Kicks Off at the UIM E1 World Championship in Miami November 13-15th News Provided By Foil Racing League October 28, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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