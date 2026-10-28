Avalo Unifies Its Brand Across Payments, Treasury And Fintech Banking

Avalo provides payments and treasury infrastructure for regulated financial institutions and fintechs.

Ionfi by Avalo remains the flagship solution as Avalo brings shared technology and operating expertise to broader institutional banking needs.

- Stephen Coburn, CEO and co-founder, AvaloNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avalo today announced a unified company brand, bringing together its technology infrastructure, its flagship solution Ionfi by Avalo and the Avalo Fintech Program.Avalo serves more than 60 financial institutions in over 20 countries and has processed more than $12 billion in cumulative payments. The company has spent more than eight years building technology and operations for institutional banking.“This is a brand alignment, not a business change,” said Stephen Coburn, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Avalo.“Avalo gives us room to grow while Ionfi stays focused on what it does best. Our work now reaches beyond a single solution, and we need a company identity that represents the whole business-our technology infrastructure, partner programs and broader portfolio. Everything we build next starts with the foundation we have already established. We're proud of what we've built together and excited about what comes next.”Through Ionfi by Avalo, institutions access payments, treasury and FX capabilities, with accounts held in their own name through relationships with FDIC-insured U.S. partner banks. The solution combines payment technology with experienced operational support for institutions managing USD and cross-border payments.The Avalo Platform connects payments, treasury and compliance workflows alongside institutions' existing systems, under their own policies and approvals. By linking payments with relevant customer information and supporting documentation, it helps institutions understand who is sending and receiving funds, why a payment is being made and how it is handled. This context supports payment reviews, traceability and control.The Avalo Fintech Program brings these capabilities to banks through a bank-governed, Avalo-operated model. Avalo provides technology, payment operations, compliance workflows and business development to help banks pursue new deposits and fee income through fintech relationships. Banks retain authority over their policies and risk appetite and can build a fintech business without having to run the entire operation internally.“Ionfi earned our clients' trust by working alongside them through the everyday demands of payments and banking,” said Chris Recondo, President and co-founder of Avalo.“That trust comes from experienced people, dependable service and an understanding of each institution's business. Ionfi by Avalo carries that forward. Our focus remains on delivering the expertise and support our clients count on every day.”The company website is live at avaloglobal, and ionfi remains in place. The brand alignment does not change existing client contracts, integrations, pricing or day-to-day contacts, and no action is required from clients.

Francine Lecompte Gittins

Avalo

+1 914-648-8943

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Avalo Unifies Its Brand Across Payments, Treasury and Fintech Banking News Provided By Francine Lecompte Gittins, Avalo October 28, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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