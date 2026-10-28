Orange Park technicians renew ASE credentials in brakes, suspension and steering, and manual drivetrain systems.

Miller's Automotive (NASDAQ:MA)

- Ted Miller, Owner and Lead Technician

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miller's Automotive Technicians Renew ASE Credentials Across Four Repair Areas

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - October 2026 - Miller's Automotive, a locally owned auto repair shop in Orange Park, announced that its technicians have renewed credentials in three ASE Automobile and Light Truck test categories. These include Brakes (A5), Suspension and Steering (A4), and Manual Drive Train and Axles (A3), covering four customer-facing repair areas: brakes, suspension, steering, and manual drivetrain systems.

ASE requires certified technicians to retest every five years to retain their credentials. This process helps demonstrate current knowledge of the skills needed to diagnose, service, and repair the vehicle systems covered by each test area. For Orange Park drivers, the renewals provide another indication that those working on these systems are maintaining relevant professional qualifications.

These certifications align with several services offered at Miller's Automotive, including brake repairs involving pads, rotors, calipers, brake fluid, and ABS concerns. Its team also handles suspension and steering work, including alignments, shocks, struts, tie rods, and steering racks. Additional services include automatic and manual transmission repairs, clutch work, differential repairs, driveshaft service, and transfer case repairs.

Serving Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Lakeside, Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs, and surrounding communities, the shop offers a wide range of automotive services. Customers can explore its auto repair services in Orange Park, FL, online before scheduling an appointment.

A Message From the Owner

"Keeping our ASE credentials current reflects the care our technicians bring to every vehicle and every repair. Brakes, steering, suspension, and manual drivetrain systems demand up-to-date knowledge, and our team takes that responsibility seriously," said Ted Miller, owner and lead technician of Miller's Automotive.

About Miller's Automotive

Founded by Ted Miller in 2001, Miller's Automotive is a locally owned auto repair shop serving Orange Park and surrounding Clay County communities. Services include brake repair, suspension and steering work, transmission and drivetrain repairs, engine diagnostics, cooling and air conditioning repairs, and electrical and exhaust work. The shop also provides preventive maintenance and fleet maintenance.

Miller's Automotive operates at 1156 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. For additional information, call (904) 364-9499 or visit the shop's website.

Ted Miller

Miller's Automotive

+1 904-364-9499

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Miller's Automotive Technicians Renew ASE Credentials Across Four Repair Areas News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services October 28, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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