The Virsa Foundation Partners With Culture Bridge To Expand Project Reset

Project reset. panel, NYC Climate Week 2026: Tracy Wholf, Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, Chef Sean Sherman, Dr. Milton R. Mills, John Morales. Photo: Blaine Pennington. Source: The Impact Lounge, NYC Climate Week, September 2026.

The audience at the first Project reset. event, NYC Climate Week 2026. Photo: Blaine Pennington. Source: The Impact Lounge, NYC Climate Week, September 2026.

Director Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes and Chef Sean Sherman at the Project reset. panel, NYC Climate Week 2026. Photo: Blaine Pennington. Source: The Impact Lounge, NYC Climate Week, September 2026.

After Climate Week NYC, the campaign expands its outreach to campuses, women's health programs, workplaces and communities.

- Dr. Milton R. MillsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Virsa Foundation, Inc., the Greater Boston 501(c)(3) nonprofit behind JIVINITI, has partnered with Culture Bridge to lead the implementation and institutional outreach of its educational impact campaign beginning in November 2026. The campaign, launched during Climate Week NYC, is called Project reset.Project reset. brings the feature documentary Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide, a film that connects personal health and planetary health, into rooms where people can talk about it. It launched on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at The Impact Lounge at 230 Fifth Empire Penthouse, in a session titled“Where Does Your reset. Begin? Food, Health & Planet.” On October 7, 2026, the Fall reset. at Columbia Climate School followed, with a screening of the full film, a moderated panel and the reset Check-In.Burnout, chronic illness and climate stress are usually treated as separate crises. Third Degree Burnout argues that they are connected, and that the choices we make about food, rest, movement and community shape both our own health and the health of the planet. Project reset. offers five pathways: Nourish, Restore, Move, Connect and Rebalance.“Burnout is not a personal failing. It is a signal from a body living inside a system under strain,” said Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, MBA, NBC-HWC (Mayo Clinic), Founder and President of The Virsa Foundation, Inc. and Director and Executive Producer of Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide.“Third Degree Burnout names that connection. Project reset. gives people five practical pathways to act on it, together, wherever they are.”PARTNERS IN THE CAMPAIGNThe Virsa Foundation thanks Picture Motion for shaping the campaign's impact strategy and for supporting the Foundation in bringing the launch event to Climate Week NYC.Culture Bridge, led by CEO Brian Walker, will lead campaign implementation and institutional outreach in partnership with The Virsa Foundation from November 2026.“Great storytelling can do more than raise awareness. It can bring people together, inspire meaningful conversations, and create opportunities for action,” said Brian Walker, CEO of Culture Bridge.“Through our partnership with The Virsa Foundation, we're excited to expand the reach of Third Degree Burnout and Project reset., connecting universities, healthcare institutions, and communities with programming that encourages healthier people and a healthier planet.”“Too often we treat chronic disease one patient at a time while ignoring the food system that produces it,” said Dr. Milton R. Mills.“This panel refused that separation. Clinicians, scientists, chefs and storytellers treated our health and the planet's health as one conversation. That is where prevention really begins.”“What moved me most was the room itself,” said Dr. E. Solaire Denaud, PhD, a Board Member of The Virsa Foundation, Inc. who attended the launch.“People from medicine, food, science and film were treating personal and planetary health as a single question. That kind of cross-disciplinary thinking is exactly what this moment demands, and it is what Project reset. was built to spark.”“Project reset. is exactly the kind of story-driven change The Impact Lounge exists to amplify,” said Heather Mason, Founder of The Impact Lounge.“Bringing filmmakers, clinicians, scientists and chefs into one room to talk about burnout and planetary health showed our audience that personal wellbeing and climate action are the same conversation.”BRING THE FILM AND RESET TO YOUR COMMUNITYThe Virsa Foundation and Culture Bridge invite organizations to host a screening of the film together with the Project reset. experience, focusing on three audiences: campuses (universities, colleges and schools); women's health programs and networks; and workplaces and conferences. Healthcare institutions, clinicians, congregations and community groups are also welcome to inquire.Universities and colleges interested in bringing the film and Project reset. to their campuses can explore the campus screening experience.“Films like Third Degree Burnout do their most important work when people watch them together and keep talking afterward,” said Christie Marchese, Founder of KINEMA.“We're proud to support The Virsa Foundation in bringing these impact screenings to communities, wherever the conversation needs to happen.”“Nivi has turned a hard-won personal journey into a gift for others,” said Dr. Candice Lyons, Professor, Department of Black Studies at UC Santa Barbara, and a supporter and friend of The Virsa Foundation, Inc.“Project reset. meets people where they are, with compassion and practical steps. I am proud to stand behind this work.”INTRODUCING THE RESET LEARNING LABTo support educational screenings of the documentary, The Virsa Foundation has developed the reset. Learning Lab, an interactive digital tool that invites audiences to reflect on burnout, resilience, health and planetary wellbeing. At its center is the Conversations Tool: structured, facilitator-friendly prompts for each pathway that help hosts lead discussions after a screening.The Virsa Foundation also extends its gratitude to The Park Foundation for its generous support.Screening and partnership inquiries:... or Brian Walker at....ABOUT THE VIRSA FOUNDATION AND JIVINITIThe Virsa Foundation, Inc. is a Greater Boston 501(c)(3) nonprofit connecting the dots between personal, public and planetary health. JIVINITI is its Research and Creative Communications Program. Its research includes The SHAKTI Study and The GAIA Study, a survey of 14,626 Americans conducted with Ipsos Public Affairs.ABOUT CULTURE BRIDGECulture Bridge is a strategic consulting and social impact agency connecting storytelling, culture, and community to drive meaningful change. Working across entertainment, media, philanthropy, and the social impact sector, Culture Bridge develops audience engagement strategies, strategic partnerships, impact campaigns, and experiential programs that help organizations expand their reach, mobilize stakeholders, and translate compelling stories into measurable outcomes. Led by CEO Brian Walker, Culture Bridge brings extensive experience connecting content creators, institutions, brands, and communities around shared priorities.

Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes

The Virsa Foundation Inc and JIVINITI Research Program

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Inside a reset. event at NYC Climate Week | Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide

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The Virsa Foundation Partners With Culture Bridge to Expand Project Reset News Provided By The Virsa Foundation Inc and JIVINITI Research Program October 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry



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