Tradeshift Named A Leader In The IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Compliant E-Invoicing Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IDC MarketScape cites Tradeshift's commercial and cleared-document reconciliation as one of key strengths.

- Mike Cowles, Tradeshift's Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tradeshift announces that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (IDC #EUR154882626, September 2026). Tradeshift embeds e-invoicing compliance in accounts payable (AP) automation for large enterprises and connects them to an open network of more than one million suppliers.

As clearance mandates spread, the commercial invoice a buyer approves and the tax document a government clears must match. According to the IDC MarketScape,“Tradeshift matches the business field commercial invoice against government-cleared tax documents and flags mismatches, addressing a reconciliation gap that many clearance-only tools leave to the customer.” Tradeshift reconciles both at header and line level, so finance teams resolve discrepancies early.

The IDC MarketScape also notes that“Tradeshift pairs compliance with a large open supplier network and a no-supplier-fee option.” More than 250,000 suppliers transact on it every month, and the platform processes roughly 50 million documents a year. Tradeshift supports post-audit, Peppol and clearance/CTC models, has operated a certified Peppol Access Point since 2014 and holds a permanent Plateforme Agréée registration for France's e-invoicing reform. Business Firewall 2.0 blocks noncompliant invoices before submission.

Customers see value beyond compliance. IDC MarketScape notes:“Customers expressed high touchless rates and payment and cost gains beyond compliance.” A global financial services enterprise processes more than 30,000 AP invoices a month on Tradeshift at a straight-through processing rate above 96.9%.

AI is already in production across the invoice workflow. Tradeshift's new Document Intelligent Extraction captures data from PDF and scanned invoices with more than 96.6% first-pass accuracy, Ada 2.0 automates next gen invoice coding, and Tradeshift Reporting & Analytics applies agentic AI to insights, exception analysis and scenario modeling.

“Compliance creates value only when it runs inside the invoice workflow,” said Raphael Bres, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Tradeshift.“We reconcile what was agreed commercially with what the tax authority cleared, line by line, so finance teams stay compliant as mandates change without slowing supplier payments.”

“Finance leaders need to meet changing e-invoicing requirements while keeping costs under control and payments moving,” said Mike Cowles, Tradeshift's Chief Executive Officer.“We believe this recognition reflects what our customers value most: compliance, AP automation and supplier connectivity on one network.”

Tradeshift is ERP-agnostic, with prebuilt adapters for SAP, Oracle, NetSuite and Workday.

Download the IDC MarketScape excerpt and book a demo at

Discover the Tradeshift Network at



About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in each market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Tradeshift

Founded in 2010, Tradeshift is a global provider of e-invoicing, AI-powered accounts payable automation and B2B commerce solutions. Its cloud-based platform connects enterprise buyers with more than one million suppliers, helping them digitize financial workflows, simplify regulatory compliance and improve visibility and control across their supply chains. Tradeshift supports enterprise customers in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit and discover the Tradeshift Network at .

Noha Sharmy

Tradeshift

+1 800-381-3585

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Tradeshift Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment News Provided By Tradeshift October 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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