Dr. Anthony Scianni Records Second Round Of His Podcast In Fort Lauderdale

The Colts Neck, New Jersey dentist sat down with Moon Media Affairs founder Mirit Moon on October 2, weeks after a single reel passed 137,000 views.

- Dr. Anthony Scianni, D, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Anthony Scianni, D.M.D., a Colts Neck, New Jersey dentist with 40 years in practice, recorded the second round of his podcast on October 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sitting down with Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs. The session, which also included a new portrait shoot, came less than a month after Scianni launched his podcast and stepped into public view for the first time.Scianni filmed his first session before the September launch, a conversation of roughly two hours that became the source for about 30 short videos. Since mid-September, those videos have been published across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and X. Most of them are personal stories told in his own words: why he chose dentistry, his years of karate training, his interest in the stock market, and the patients and team members who have been part of his career.The response has been strongest when he simply tells a story. In a September 25 reel, Scianni described a routine extraction that turned into an emergency when the patient began bleeding heavily, and how he stayed calm through it. The video reached 137,836 views on Instagram and was shared 2,018 times. Across his channels, his posts drew 9,007 engagements between September 14 and October 12, and his videos were viewed more than 20,000 times on TikTok and more than 16,000 times on Facebook. "I've been a dentist for 40 years. I've seen it all. And one thing dentistry taught me was to remain calm and deal with unexpected situations," Scianni said.For Scianni, the attention was never the point of starting."I'm very humble. I don't need to be patted on the back. It's not about the money. It's not about the fame. I just get enjoyment out of helping people," said Scianni.The October 2 session picks up where the first left off. Footage from it will carry his series through the coming months, continuing the mix of patient stories, clinical perspective and personal history that has defined the account so far. The new portraits give him current professional photography for his channels and press materials. A further recording session is planned for November."Anthony has spent 40 years earning trust one patient at a time, and that is exactly what comes through on camera," said Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs. "He tells the story straight, he stays calm, and he never oversells. People can feel that."ABOUT DR. ANTHONY SCIANNI, D.M.D.Dr. Anthony Scianni, D.M.D., has practiced dentistry in New Jersey for 40 years and in Colts Neck since 1993. His clinical work spans general, cosmetic, restorative and implant dentistry, as well as the evaluation and management of TMJ disorders and facial pain, using technologies such as 3D imaging, digitally guided treatment and artificial intelligence. Through extensive continuing education and ongoing advanced study of sleep-disordered breathing, he has significant experience in dental sleep medicine and the dental management of obstructive sleep apnea, holding Diplomate status with the American Sleep and Breathing Academy and having served on the organization's board. He is also Managing Director of the Pro Player Health Alliance, an organization dedicated to increasing awareness of obstructive sleep apnea and helping professional athletes access screening and treatment. Through that work, he has participated in sleep-apnea education, screening and treatment initiatives involving former NFL players and has personally treated numerous former NFL players and other professional athletes for obstructive sleep apnea. He earned his dental degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. Dr. Anthony Scianni is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Dr. Anthony Scianni Records Second Round of His Podcast in Fort Lauderdale News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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