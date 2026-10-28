Develop Fulton Propels $107.6 Million Guildhouse Development Foward

GuildHouse Rendering

GuildHouse Aerial Rendering

Mixed-use project transforms long-vacant Atlanta property, infuses $12.4 million in community investments

- Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Develop Fulton Board of Directors approved a bond inducement resolution supporting Project GuildHouse, a proposed $107.6 million mixed-use development that will transform a long-vacant and underutilized property along Marietta Boulevard into a new residential and commercial community.

Located at 2085 Marietta Boulevard in Atlanta, GuildHouse is planned to include approximately 310 multifamily residences, 39 rental townhomes and 7,200 square feet of retail and co-working space.

Importantly, 15 percent of every residential unit type will be designated as workforce housing for households earning up to 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), expanding housing options within one of Atlanta's growing corridors.

The development represents an approximately $107.6 million capital investment and is projected to generate an overall economic impact of approximately $419 million. Project GuildHouse is also expected to support approximately 623 jobs, including 23 permanent full-time positions and approximately 600 temporary construction jobs during the anticipated two-year construction period.

"This is about creating a development that contributes to the surrounding community and strengthens Fulton County's long-term economic vitality,” said Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall. The GuildHouse project represents the kind of comprehensive economic development that can create value well beyond the boundaries of a single property. As approved in the land use changes beginning as far back as 2022, this investment brings new housing choices, workforce housing, jobs and commercial activity while returning a long-underutilized property to productive use. The GuildHouse project also pairs significant private investment with meaningful commitments to infrastructure, environmental remediation, public spaces and neighborhood connectivity."

GuildHouse is expected to deliver more than $12.4 million in direct community investments, including environmental remediation, infrastructure improvements, enhanced public spaces featuring a public art program, $1 million pocket park and other community amenities, and connectivity improvements benefiting the surrounding area.

The project site has a history of industrial and commercial uses and was previously identified for conversion from industrial to mixed-use development. The City of Atlanta approved land-use changes for the properties at 2051, 2085 and 2095 Marietta Boulevard beginning in 2022 to accommodate residential and commercial development.

The GuildHouse project advances that transformation by pairing new residential development with neighborhood-serving commercial space and significant investment in the physical environment surrounding the property.

Project GuildHouse: At-A-Glance

· $107.6 million in total capital investment

· 349 multifamily residences and rental townhomes

· 15 percent of each residential unit type designated as workforce housing at 80 percent AMI

· 7,200 square feet of retail and co-working space

· Approximately 623 permanent and temporary construction jobs

· More than $12.4 million in direct community investments

· Environmental remediation of a previously contaminated property

· Infrastructure, public-space and neighborhood connectivity improvements

· Approximately $419 million in projected overall economic impact

Develop Fulton's approval of the bond inducement resolution represents an initial step in the incentive process and supports the proposed development as it advances toward closing and construction. According to project leaders, the GuildHouse development is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, the Development Authority of Fulton County, works to advance economic development throughout Fulton County by supporting business investment, job creation and retention, and projects that strengthen the county's economic competitiveness and tax base. Through strategic economic development tools and collaboration with public and private-sector partners, Develop Fulton helps facilitate investments that create opportunity and contribute to the long-term economic strength of communities across Fulton County.

Erik Burton

Profile Marketing & Public Relations

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Develop Fulton Propels $107.6 Million GuildHouse Development Foward News Provided By Profile Marketing & Public Relations October 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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