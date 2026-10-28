Chandrababu Naidu Focuses On Publicity As Cyclone-Hit People Wait For Help: YSRCP

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 28 (IANS) YSR Congress Party spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of focusing on publicity while people affected by Cyclone Arnab struggle without adequate help.

Speaking to the media at the party's central office, he said the government had failed to move people to safety, alert officials in time, and provide essential support. He also criticised ministers for claiming that crop damage was being assessed through CCTV cameras instead of visiting affected areas.

Venkata Reddy said crops across lakhs of acres had been damaged and power and transport links disrupted in hundreds of villages. He alleged that the government had announced a limited damage estimate before completing a field survey, risking further injustice to farmers.

The YSRCP leader demanded immediate cash assistance, essential supplies, drinking water, safe shelter and quality food for affected families.

Venkata Reddy also called for payment of pending compensation and input subsidies for farmers affected by Cyclone Montha, as well as a comprehensive assessment and compensation for all eligible farmers affected by the current cyclone. He urged the government to restore electricity and transport urgently and take steps to prevent loss of life as heavy rain may continue.

He said publicity and Nara Lokesh's social media posts would not help farmers, and alleged that the cyclone campaign was being used to divert attention from violence and disorder during local elections.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has urged the Tirupati district administration to deploy additional forces and ensure free and fair elections as the Opposition candidates are being subjected to harassment and intimidation.

Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has urged the administration to ensure CCTV cameras in all polling stations within the Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits, besides deploying additional forces in the trouble-prone areas and initiating legal action against anyone intimidating or threatening candidates or election staff to ensure free and fair elections.

In a letter addressed to the District Collector and SP, he said there were numerous incidents during the nomination phase in which YSRCP candidates were subjected to intimidation, physical assaults and even women candidates were attacked, and the election process was carried out only after the apex court directives.

Yet it has come to our knowledge that our Corporator and Mayor candidates are being intimidated by political adversaries with the aim of disrupting the election process and rigging the polls by forcing out our party agents from the polling booths, he said.