Nitin Nabin Claims Democracy Is Safe Under PM Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi

BJP's Stance on Democracy and Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said democracy was in safe hands under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that he did not care about the Constitution. He further said that the Congress was losing ground by trusting Rahul Gandhi and warned that the party could be wiped out if it continued to follow him.

Addressing the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra program in Chandni Chowk in the national capital, Nabin said, "Democracy is in safe hands. The trust of democracy in public lies in PM Modi. If democracy is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, then democracy is absolutely safe. People of the country know that 140 crore people of the country is the family of the son of the soil of the country - PM Narendra Modi.”

“The so-called people who speak for democracy, LoP Rahul Gandhi walks around with a copy of the Constitution. Actually, he doesn't care about the Constitution..Trusting what Rahul Gandhi says Congress is sinking lower and lower. If they continue to believe Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party will be wiped out,” he added.

Political Reactions and Youth Engagement

On Nitin Nabin-led BJP Padyatra, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "When we come out on the streets, they can't tolerate it. and then they come out on the streets themselves and say 'you shouldn't come out on the streets', as if coming out on the streets is apparently only the government's right."

Redefining Youth for Viksit Bharat

Earlier, Nabin addressed the 'Yuva Samvad' programme held in Panaji, Goa, and said that youthfulness is defined not by age, but by struggle, hard work and the desire to bring about change. As per the press note, he called upon the youth to contribute with full commitment towards realising the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nabin stated that there is no need to divide young people on the basis of 'Gen Z', 'Gen Alpha' or other generations. Anyone who wishes to bring about change through hard work and dedication is young. Youth should not be defined solely based on age. As long as a person retains the desire to bring about change, struggle and move forward in life, they remain young, whether they are 15 or 40–45 years old. A young person is someone who wishes to struggle, progress and believes that hard work and dedication can bring about change in their life, state and country. The Bharatiya Janata Party continuously engages with young people through its Yuva Morcha, he said.

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