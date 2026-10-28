Azerbaijan, OIC Discuss Ways To Expand Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed ways to expant bilateral cooperation during a meeting today in Baku.

This was reported by the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova with a delegation led by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

Congratulating Taha on his election as OIC secretary-general, Gafarova wished him success in his new role. She noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries he had visited since taking office, describing this as a reflection of the strong ties between Azerbaijan and the OIC. She expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Gafarova highlighted the discussions held during Taha's meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, as well as his participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the third high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies responsible for combating corruption in OIC member states, both held in Baku.

She said the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue aims to promote dialogue, mutual trust and understanding, build bridges between different cultures and religions, and foster respect for the values of others. Gafarova noted that, since its inception at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the forum had become one of the leading global platforms for intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in the OIC. Participants noted the organization's consistent support for Azerbaijan both during the period of occupation of its territories and in the post-conflict period, with numerous OIC resolutions and decisions reflecting this support and solidarity.

Gafarova briefed the guest on the history, modern structure and international activities of the Parliament. She noted that the Azerbaijani parliament actively participates in the work of numerous international parliamentary organizations and currently chairs three of them.

The speaker also highlighted the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Baku in June, during which she served as chair. She shared her views on prospects for cooperation between the PUIC and the OIC.

Taha thanked Azerbaijan for its support for the OIC's activities and for successfully hosting the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku. He shared his impressions of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the president's address at the forum and the development he had witnessed in Azerbaijan.

He said Azerbaijan was setting an example for the world in preserving peace and stability. Taha also highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the 16th session of the Islamic Summit Conference and chairing the OIC in 2027. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's chairmanship would further strengthen the organization's work.

Speaking about the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Taha reaffirmed the OIC's consistent support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also conveyed his congratulations on the upcoming Victory Day and praised the work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The meeting included an exchange of views on strengthening Islamic solidarity, promoting intercultural dialogue, further expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, and other issues of mutual interest.