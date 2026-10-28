India's Rossari Registers As Gas Purification Reagent Supplier In Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Indian company Rossari Biotech Limited has registered as a supplier of MDEA, a chemical reagent used for gas purification, and is exploring opportunities to expand its cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and other oil and gas companies in the country, a representative of Rossari Biotech Limited, Ketan Gadhiya, told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

"In Azerbaijan, our company has already registered as a supplier of MDEA, a chemical reagent for gas purification. We are also exploring potential cooperation with SOCAR and other oil and gas companies operating in the country," he noted.

According to Gadhiya, the company intends to focus primarily on supplying chemical products for all segments of the oil and gas industry: upstream (exploration and production), midstream (transportation and storage), and downstream (refining and marketing).

He explained that the company's manufacturing specialization enables it to offer oil and gas enterprises products of the required quality at competitive prices.

"We focus on national oil companies and refineries, as we are manufacturers ourselves. This allows us to supply high-quality products at competitive prices to oil and gas companies operating in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan," the Rossari Biotech representative said.

Rossari Biotech Limited is an Indian manufacturer of specialty chemicals, founded in 1997. The company produces chemical solutions for the oil and gas and textile industries, as well as for the production of household chemicals, agricultural products, and other sectors. According to the company, its product portfolio includes over 4,300 items, and its operations span more than 65 countries.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov that Indian companies are interested in investing in Azerbaijan's oil and energy sectors.

According to Jaishankar, there are good opportunities to further expand bilateral trade and investment.

"We agreed that we should explore the possibility of further deepening investment in the oil and energy sectors, as well as expanding cooperation in other areas," the minister added.